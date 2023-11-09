Wisconsin Cheesemakers Earn Quarter of all Awards at World Cheese Awards in Norway

Holland-Native-Wisconsin-Maker Marieke Gouda Earns Most Domestic Awards

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin cheese artisans bring home 25% of all awards presented at the World Cheese Awards in Trondheim, Norway, in October 2023, with Marieke Gouda of Thorp, Wisconsin earning the most awards of any United States competitor.

Marieke Penterman of Marieke Gouda won the most domestic awards of any United States Cheesemaker at the 2023 World Cheese Awards in Norway. (PRNewswire)

The global event brings together cheesemakers, retailers, buyers and food commentators worldwide to judge over 4,000 cheeses from over 40 countries. Cheeses are sent from around the world to be judged by teams of technical experts, buyers, retailers and food writers.

"More than 180 years ago, our ancestors chose Wisconsin because the terroir reminded them of the homes they'd left behind in Northern Europe, allowing for the tradition of expert farming and cheesemaking to grow and flourish," says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marking Officer of Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Wisconsin continues to call to national and international artisans alike, and we are so very proud of the rich, flavorful award-winning cheeses that are produced here."

Marieke Gouda of Thorp, Wisconsin, brought home the most awards of any domestic cheesemaker, with 12 ranking goudas. Marieke Penterman was born and raised in the Netherlands, where she grew up on her parents' 60-cow dairy farm. This is where her passion for dairy cows and dairy farming began. Once in the United States, she missed the cheese from back home and began researching how to start her own business and earned her Wisconsin Cheesemaking License. She worked with a local cheesemaker and traveled back to her home country, where she trained alongside two different cheesemakers to make authentic Dutch Gouda cheese.

Other winning Wisconsin Cheese producers are:

The Artisan Cheese Exchange

Sartori Company

Schuman Cheese

Carr Valley Cheese Co.

Widmer's Cheese Cellars

Hoard's Dairyman Farm Creamery

To learn more about award-winning Wisconsin cheeses from this competition and more, visit WisconsinCheese.com.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

Proudly Wisconsin Cheese (PRNewsfoto/Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin