Gemmy Christmas Inflatables: Grand Displays of Holiday Joy

Collection of Showstopping Inflatables from 6-ft tall to 21-ft wide

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Display your Christmas spirit in a big way with larger-than-life Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables, available at Walmart.

Larger-than-life Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables are available at Walmart this holiday season. (PRNewswire)

Display your Christmas spirit in a big way with 6-ft tall to 21-ft wide Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables.

Scenes Featuring Santa

Showcasing Santa and his trusty reindeer on a bed of snow, the Santa with Eight Reindeer inflatable is an incredible 21-ft wide. In his red sleigh with white detailing, Santa extends a cheerful wave. A green sack brimming with presents adds to the charm. Available online only.

Slightly smaller in size but every bit as merry, the 12-ft wide Santa with Three Reindeer inflatable features Santa waving from his gold-and-green-accented red sleigh, while three reindeer lead the way.

A playful twist on tradition, the Santa's Delivery Truck inflatable swaps the classic sleigh for a light blue delivery truck with snowflake rims. Santa leans out of the window and is accompanied by a festive penguin.

In the delightful Santa with Elf inflatable, Santa pushes an elf who sits in a red and white wheelchair. The charming elf holds a candy cane and a wrapped gift.

Create lasting memories with the Photos with Santa inflatable. Santa sits beneath a candy cane-striped archway and a "Photos with Santa" sign, with two playful elves and a camera on his side.

Pair the Santa-themed scenes with the 10-ft tall Snowman Holding Christmas Tree inflatable for extra winter whimsy!

Festive Animal Inflatables

Woodland Creatures : This scene features a snowy tree decorated with lights, ornaments, and a Santa hat. A squirrel perches in its branches while a bunny and wrapped presents sit at the tree's base. : This scene features a snowy tree decorated with lights, ornaments, and a Santa hat. A squirrel perches in its branches while a bunny and wrapped presents sit at the tree's base.

Gator with Gifts : An adorable alligator dons a Santa hat and holds red and blue gifts in its mouth. : An adorable alligator dons a Santa hat and holds red and blue gifts in its mouth.

Clydesdale Horse : Standing nearly 9-ft tall, this cheerful horse wears a decorated green wreath. : Standing nearly 9-ft tall, this cheerful horse wears a decorated green wreath.

T-Rex with Candy Cane : This T-Rex, with antlers and a blue scarf, merrily waves while holding a candy cane. : This T-Rex, with antlers and a blue scarf, merrily waves while holding a candy cane.

Shop these fun Airblown® Inflatables in-store and online at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gemmy Industries