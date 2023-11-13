Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Edgar Insurance Brokers

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Cobram, Victoria-based Edgar Insurance Brokers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Edgar Insurance Brokers provides commercial insurance products and services in Australia with a client focus of rural and farm, hospitality, transport and trades. Shannon Edgar and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Sarah Lyons, head of retail property/casualty brokerage operations for Gallagher in Australia and Asia.

"Edgar Insurance Brokers is a third-generation family business with a strong culture whose client relationships and expertise will enhance our capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Shannon and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

