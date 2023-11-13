Disney Supports Next Generation of Military Veteran Leaders with $1 Million Donation to Student Veterans of America

The Walt Disney Company continues legacy of championing U.S. military service members, veterans and their families through hiring initiatives, donations and more

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walt Disney Company today announced a $1 million donation to Student Veterans of America (SVA) as part of Disney's commitment to helping veterans find meaningful careers following their military service. With this donation, Disney becomes the founding sponsor of the upcoming SVA Career Center, which will empower veterans with the tools and guidance they need to successfully transition into the civilian workforce. This transformational initiative will unlock veterans' full potential like never before.

The Walt Disney Company today announced a $1 million donation to Student Veterans of America (SVA) as part of Disney’s commitment to helping veterans find meaningful careers following their military service. (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to make this donation to the Student Veterans of America for their new virtual career center, which will help veterans making the transition from military life to college and career," said Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. "Disney has a long history of supporting our nation's service members and their families dating back to our company's founding, including through our Heroes Work Here initiative, which has enabled us to hire more than 15,000 veterans across our company over the past decade. We believe Disney has an important role to play in giving back to those who bravely serve our country in uniform, and we look forward to finding even more ways to stand behind those who stand up for America."

With this donation, Disney is deepening and expanding upon its 10-year relationship with SVA. The veteran nonprofit is a leader in advocacy for U.S. military veterans in higher education. Through a network of nearly 1,600 on-campus chapters in all 50 states and three countries overseas, SVA provides necessary resources, network support and advocacy to ensure student veterans can effectively expand their skills and realize their full potential.

"I am deeply moved and profoundly grateful for Disney's exceptional commitment to the success of student veterans," said Jared Lyon, president and CEO of Student Veterans of America. "Their extraordinary gift underscores their unwavering dedication and deep understanding of the distinct challenges faced by our Nation's student veterans. This support empowers Student Veterans of America to offer personalized resources crucial for a seamless transition into meaningful civilian careers after military service. As a steadfast and long-standing partner of SVA, Disney continues to set the gold standard for military and veteran support in our community. With Disney's ongoing support, the SVA Career Center will ensure that student veterans not only succeed but achieve their greatest potential in their post-service journeys."

As part of the company's commitment to U.S. military veteran hiring and workplace development, the Disney Institute will host the next Veterans Institute Summit in fall 2024 at Walt Disney World Resort. In 2013, Disney launched the Veterans Institute as a series of complimentary events designed to help other companies across the U.S. enhance their recruiting, training and development of veteran talent. The Veterans Institute provides a forum for sharing best practices in hiring veterans and military spouses, as well as promoting skills and opportunities for a successful transition from the military to the civilian workforce.

Since 2012, Disney has contributed more than $20 million in funding and media support to nonprofit organizations focused on bringing joy to veterans and military families. As part of the company's respect for U.S. military service, Disney is building upon the company's relationship with Fisher House Foundation to help deliver Disney magic to all 96 Fisher Houses located in the United States and overseas.

"Disney specializes in bringing joy to people of all ages, and they have always been especially remarkable in their support for military and veteran families," said Kenneth Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. "We are grateful for their continued work to spread joy and help families staying at Fisher Houses across the country."

For more than 30 years, Fisher House has provided a "home away from home" to families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The homes offer free, temporary lodging to military and veteran families, allowing them to be close to their loved one receiving medical care. Through this expanded relationship, the company will provide care packages to all Fisher Houses with Disney-themed home goods, games and toys to help enhance the experience of the many families who stay at these special houses each year.

Championing Veterans

Since its founding in 1923, The Walt Disney Company has supported veterans and their families dating back to Walt and Roy O. Disney, who both served their country during the First World War. Today, The Walt Disney Company is a leading proponent of hiring, training and supporting military veterans through the Heroes Work Here initiative, the Heroes Supply Here program and Disney's Veterans Institute. Disney remains committed to saluting those who serve in uniform and the families who support them with special discounts, daily flag-retreat ceremonies at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, new military-inspired merchandise at select locations and more. Disney is honored to be named as a top employer on the Military Times 2023 "Best for Vets" annual ranking of the country's best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs.

Continuing this longstanding support for the U.S. Armed Forces, Disney proudly welcomes the Department of Defense Warrior Games back to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in June 2024 after hosting a successful round of games at the facility in 2022.

To learn more about ways Disney supports military families and veterans, visit https://impact.disney.com/charitable-giving/veterans-and-military-families/.

About Disney Experiences

Disney Experiences brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Fox and National Geographic—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 65 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 52 resorts in the United States, Europe, and Asia; a top-rated cruise line with five ships and plans for three more; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawai'i; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; the world's largest children's publishing brands; one of the world's largest licensors of games across all platforms; Disney store locations around the world; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.

These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships, and consumer products—including books, games, and merchandise.

About Student Veterans of America

With a focused mission on empowering student veterans, Student Veterans of America (SVA) is committed to providing an educational experience that goes beyond the classroom. Through a dedicated network of more than 1,500 on-campus chapters in all 50 states and 4 countries representing more than 750,000 student veterans, SVA aims to inspire yesterday's warriors by connecting student veterans with a community of like-minded chapter leaders. Every day these passionate leaders work to provide the necessary resources, network support, and advocacy to ensure student veterans can effectively connect, expand their skills, and ultimately achieve their greatest potential. For more information, visit us at www.studentveterans.org.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 96 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical facilities nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical facility they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $575 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Walt Disney Company