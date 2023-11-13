Oceania Cruises Launches Its Best-Ever Black Friday Sale

Savings of Up To $5,400 per Stateroom on More Than 100 2024 Sailings

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has launched its Best-Ever Black Friday Sale, with savings of up to $5,400 per stateroom on more than 100 global voyages in 2024. This limited-time offer is valid on bookings made between November 14 and December 5, 2023.

The Black Friday Sale offer features itineraries in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and South America that range from seven to 34 days in length.

"This incredible offer is valid for just three weeks, making this the perfect time to plan your adventures for 2024. Our Best-Ever Black Friday Sale is brimming with exciting global voyages to choose from, whether you're exploring somewhere completely new or revisiting well-loved favorites, your perfect vacation at sea awaits you," stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

All Black Friday savings include Oceania Cruises' simply MORE value promise, meaning virtually everything is included in the voyage fare: free roundtrip airfare and airport transfers; complimentary vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers during lunch and dinner in onboard restaurants; and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom (credit varies by voyage length).

Featured Sailings Include:

Asian Gulfs & Deltas aboard Riviera, Bangkok to Hong Kong, departing February 12, 2024 (14 days)

In addition to six unforgettable days in vivid Vietnam, including overnight stays in Saigon and Hanoi, revel in the extravagant temples, famed street food and electric atmosphere of Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Savings of up to $3,400 per stateroom.

Baltic Autumn , aboard Sirena, Stockholm to Copenhagen, departing September 26, 2024 (10 days)

Cherish charming landscapes and sophisticated capitals lining the Baltic Sea, including Helsinki's intriguing design scene, bucolic Kotka and Riga's art nouveau architecture.

Savings of up to $1,400 per stateroom.

Asia & Africa Explorer aboard Nautica, Singapore to Cape Town, departing April 11, 2024 (28 days)

During four unforgettable weeks, experience the world less traveled on this sailing through Malaysia, Thailand, the Seychelles and South Africa, with overnight stays in Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Cape Town, Colombo and Mahe.

Savings of up to $4,600 per stateroom.

Ionian & Adriatic Seas , aboard Vista, Valletta to Venice, departing April 21, 2024 (10 days)

Witness antiquity's grandeur as you wander the astonishing classical monuments of Athens and delight in the picture-perfect streets of Mykonos, Kotor and Dubrovnik.

Savings of up to $1,800 per stateroom.

Essential Alaska , aboard Regatta, Vancouver to Seward, departing May 13, 2024 (7 days)

Experience the very best of spectacular Alaska, including Ketchikan's brightly painted Creek Street district, Skagway's striking mountainous backdrop, Juneau's inspiring frontier history and the breathtaking beauty of Hubbard Glacier.

Savings of up to $1,000 per stateroom.

Dunes to Renaissance Gems aboard Riviera, Dubai to Rome departing May 14, 2024 (34 days) This grand voyage begins with eight relaxing days at sea for the chance to fully relax and settle in before cruising to iconic ports including Dubrovnik, Venice, Barcelona and Monte Carlo alongside lesser-known destinations such as the Sicilian ports of Taormina and Palermo as well as Cagliari on the island of Sardinia, plus the charming Greek gems of Corfu and Katakolon.

Savings of up to $5,400 per stateroom.

In the Path of Cartier, aboard Nautica, Boston to Montreal, departing October 17, 2024 (11 days)

Much like the fearless 16th-century explorer Jacques Cartier, you'll be awestruck by the autumnal beauty of Atlantic Canada and the St. Lawrence River, where cozy harbors such as Sydney and Saguenay star beside regal Halifax and Quebec City.

Savings of up to $1,600 per stateroom.

Kiwi & Aussie Majesty , aboard Regatta, Auckland to Sydney, departing December 8, 2024 (14 days)

Become a Kiwi connoisseur with seven enlightening days roaming New Zealand's North and South Islands as well as the stunning fjords of Milford Sound. In Australia, visit bewitching Tasmania and explore Melbourne's European boulevards and many cultural attractions with an overnight stay.

Savings of up to $4,000 per stateroom.

Antarctic & Patagonian Joy , aboard Marina, Lima (Machu Picchu) to Buenos Aires, departing December 21, 2024 (24 days)

Experience an extraordinary festive season as you weave among the spectacular Chilean Fjords, venture to Antarctica's icy reaches, mingle with penguins in the Falkland Islands and hit the town in vibrant Buenos Aires, where you'll enjoy an overnight stay.

Savings of up to $4,200 per stateroom.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

