Engineering and Architecture Firm Expands Services into Florida and Enhances Client Experiences Across the Southeast

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barge Design Solutions (Barge), an engineering and architecture firm with diverse in-house multidisciplinary practice areas, today announced it has acquired Environmental Consulting & Design (EC&D), a Florida-based consulting firm specializing in environmental permitting, land planning, mitigation banking, land management and geospatial services. The acquisition will deepen Barge's environmental capabilities in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions and expand the firm's footprint throughout Florida.

Barge Design Solutions Acquires Florida-based Environmental Consulting & Design, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1994, EC&D offers a range of environmental consulting and ecology services, ranging from site selection through permitting, construction, and compliance. The firm's efforts have helped preserve thousands of acres of land, promoting biodiversity across the state of Florida.

"We have a big strategic vision for Barge, and ecology services are becoming more integral in every aspect of what we do and working toward that vision," said Bob Higgins, president and CEO of Barge. "The state of Florida has been recognized as a national leader in enhancing and protecting its natural resources. EC&D is a highly respected firm in the state providing those services. Our coming together is significant in that it will allow their influence to expand over Barge's entire footprint and improve upon our ability as a team to strengthen our ecology and environmental position across the Southeast."

EC&D, a woman-owned firm, will undergo an immediate name change to Barge Design Solutions. With headquarters in Gainesville and projects encompassing over 25,000 acres across the state, this acquisition further solidifies Barge's strategic presence in Florida.

"Our team was first drawn to Barge because of our shared cultures that prioritize collaboration, responsibility, and innovation," said Sarah Nelson, owner and vice president of EC&D. "By joining forces with Barge's talented team, we are able to take our work to another level, helping more organizations, preserving more land, and broadening our overall impact in Florida and beyond."

Barge has seen consistent growth through organic expansion and acquisitions, fortifying its presence in the Southeastern United States and diversifying across sectors like healthcare, transportation, and energy, alongside its environmental focus. Central to Barge's success is its culture, emphasizing employee experience, client satisfaction, collaboration, and innovation. This culture consistently attracts top talent driven by curiosity and passion, fostering lasting relationships with clients who trust Barge when it matters most for unwavering support and creative solutions in critical moments.

To learn more and stay updated about Barge Design Solutions, visit https://www.bargedesign.com/

About Barge Design Solutions

Barge Design Solutions, Inc., is an engineering and architecture firm with diverse, in-house multidisciplinary practice areas. The 500+ employee-owned company serves clients nationwide from multiple U.S. locations. Barge is ranked No. 169 on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2023 Top 500 Design Firms list and is a certified Great Place to Work®. Learn more at bargedesign.com and stay connected on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact: Jenna Hajny, jenna.hajny@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barge Design Solutions