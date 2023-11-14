Beecher Reagan Welcomes Jeff Harms as Managing Director

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beecher Reagan, the premier retained search firm for transformational leadership in professional services and private equity, today announced the addition of Jeff Harms as Managing Director. Jeff will lead the firm's Digital and Technology Officers practice.

Jeff's extensive client experience spans professional services, private equity and industry-leading corporate entities. He has decades of experience conducting CIO, CTO, CDO, CISO, CPO and Consulting Leadership searches in multiple industry sectors, working cross-functionally in digital and technology segments that include AI & Machine Learning, Cloud, Cyber/Security, Blockchain, IoT, Agile, Data, and Technology Modernization.

"Digital transformation continues to be top of mind for CEOs and business leaders, and demand will only increase as technology rapidly evolves," said Clark Beecher, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Beecher Reagan. "As Beecher Reagan doubles down on our strength and legacy in digital and tech, we are proud to bring on an expert like Jeff to drive results and expand our offerings for the clients we serve. Jeff's legacy in the space mirrors our own, with deep experience inside professional services organizations building technology and digital practices, as well as almost 20 years in retained executive search."

"I chose to focus my career on talent and recruitment because of the lasting impact – both for people and organizations. Taking the time to deeply understand the needs and values of the executives and organizations we serve is the best way to ensure alignment and longevity," said Harms. "At Beecher Reagan, we measure ourselves by long-term retention rates of the leaders we place, as well as the value they add for the firms we serve."

About Beecher Reagan

Beecher Reagan, LLC is the premier retained search firm for transformational leadership in Digital & Technology, Professional Services and Private Equity. The firm connects game-changing executive leaders with firms seeking rapid growth and sustained results. We combine a formidable network of leaders with decades of quantitative behavioral data to connect the right talent with the right purpose in the right culture – maximizing the potential of the leaders and firms we serve. Connect with us at www.beecherreagan.com.

