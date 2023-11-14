The Official Release of ALUMINATION: The Life & Legacy of the Man Behind Airstream's Iconic Riveted Aluminum Travel Trailers

Discover the heritage story of the iconic riveted aluminum travel trailers and its enduring impact on the industry

JACKSON CENTER, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airstream , manufacturer of the iconic Airstream® travel trailer, will now be presented on the big screen with the official release of ALUMINATION . Narrated by Kate Pierson of The B-52s, ALUMINATION is an independently produced, 69-minute documentary that will undoubtedly stir the age-old desire to pack up and discover what lies beyond the next range of hills.

Airstream, Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

Discover the heritage story of the iconic aluminum Airstream travel trailers and its enduring impact on the industry.

Now officially available on VIMEO , ALUMINATION chronicles the origins of Airstream and the importance of travel and exploration to Airstream's founder, Wally Byam. Presented by Silverstream Filmworks and produced by Lisa Hughes and Allison Light, with Eric Bricker as the director, ALUMINATION is poised to captivate audiences by celebrating the essence of travel. It transcends the mere destination, emphasizing the profound significance of the journey itself, all while drawing inspiration from Airstream's storied history as the manufacturer of the "iconic riveted aluminum travel trailers."

"This film presents an unparalleled opportunity to explore the evolution of Airstream and the brand's immense impact on modern-day travel," said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream. "We couldn't be more proud to be a part of this film and to celebrate our rich heritage as we continue to ignite the spirit of exploration, encouraging travelers to go beyond the ordinary with Airstream."

"After pouring a decade of heart and soul into bringing this film into the world, we're thrilled to share the spirit of wanderlust and adventure as we officially release ALUMINATION," said producer and director Eric Bricker. "We're grateful to Airstream for opening their archives and helping us connect the dots ensuring that their extraordinary narrative and storied history receive the recognition they rightfully deserve."

While watching this film, viewers will gain a more comprehensive understanding of the 92-year-old company. From Wally Byam building his first travel trailer in 1929 and founding Airstream in 1931, to the founder journeying across the world on adventures with the comforts of home in the 1950s, Airstream continues to keep Wally's memory alive in every vehicle and was built for the traveler and adventurous spirit in everyone.

To access the ALUMINATION film, please visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/alumination .

For more information, please visit www.aluminationmovie.com . For more information on Airstream, please visit https://www.airstream.com/ .

Airstream granted access to their film and photogenic archives, but was not involved in the production of this documentary.

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" Airstream® travel trailer, is one of the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturers in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. A steadfast commitment to Byam's creed, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz® and RAM® touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Airstream, Inc. is an operating company of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit thorindustries.com.

About ALUMINATION

Narrated by Kate Pierson of The B-52s, ALUMINATION, an independently produced, feature-length documentary will undoubtedly stir the age-old desire to pack up and discover what lies beyond the next range of hills. In 1929 Airstream founder Wally Byam built his first travel trailer in the backyard of his California home. Nearly a century later Airstream continues as one of the oldest travel trailer companies in the United States and an iconic brand. For many, the word "Airstream" signifies more than just the image of an aerodynamic silver bullet gliding down the highway; it also evokes the spirit of innovation, adventure, resilience, and dynamism. Byam didn't just create a tool for travel — he created a blueprint for modern nomadic living.

MEDIA CONTACT:

TURNER PR

airstream@turnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Airstream, Inc.