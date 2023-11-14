Resecurity to Showcase Award-Winning Identity Protection (IDP) at Milipol Paris 2023

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a leading global cybersecurity company, is excited to announce its participation at Milipol Paris 2023, taking place from November 14th to 17th, 2023, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte exhibition center, Milipol Paris. The preeminent event for homeland security, boasts over 1,000 exhibitors from 65% international representation and attracts more than 30,000 visitors from 150+ countries. With over 150 official delegations and 220 journalists covering the event, Milipol Paris 2023 is the ideal platform for Resecurity to showcase its cutting-edge Identity Protection (IDP) service to a global audience.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

Milipol Paris, organized under the patronage of the French Ministry of Interior, is an official event carried out in partnership with the French National Police and Gendarmerie, Civil Defense Service, French Customs, City Police, Interpol, and other key stakeholders in the field of homeland security. The event encompasses a diverse range of sectors, including data protection, information and communication systems, economic and industrial intelligence, risk analysis and management, civil defense, law enforcement, anti-terrorism, protection of industrial and sensitive sites, and much more. With the rising threat of cybercrime and the need for robust digital identity protection, Resecurity is poised to make a significant impact at this prestigious event.

The IDP service is a state-of-the-art solution dedicated to safeguarding citizens and businesses globally from cyber threats. With the ever-increasing complexity and frequency of cyberattacks, the need for comprehensive digital identity protection has never been more critical. Resecurity's IDP service offers cutting-edge technology to counter these threats and ensure the security of individuals and organizations alike.

"Identity Protection by Resecurity is pivotal in fortifying digital infrastructure and bolstering the digital economy," emphasized Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "This Resecurity solution is designed to shield both citizens and businesses from the escalating risks of account takeover, fraudulent activities, and malicious online behaviors. Its mission is to empower society to protect online identities and minimize the perils of account takeover, personal data breaches, online-banking theft, and scams. We are proud that our solution has already saved multi-million dollars for major Fortune 100 organizations in North America, LATAM, and APAC."

Resecurity's IDP service encompasses a range of features designed to protect digital identities from a wide spectrum of cyber threats, including data breaches, identity theft, and fraudulent activities. This comprehensive service offers real-time monitoring, threat detection, and incident response to ensure that individuals and businesses can navigate the digital world with confidence and security. In addition, the IDP service is customizable to meet the specific needs of various industries, including critical sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government.

"We are excited to exhibit Resecurity's IDP service to citizens and businesses, showcasing its advanced features and capabilities," affirmed Christian Lees, CTO of Resecurity. "Our goal is to empower individuals to take control of their online presence, ensuring protection from identity theft, fraud, and other malicious activities. With Resecurity's IDP, users can confidently navigate the digital landscape, knowing that their personal information is secure."

Milipol Paris provides an exceptional platform for Resecurity to introduce its IDP service to a diverse audience, including government officials, law enforcement agencies, security professionals, and industry experts worldwide. With its commitment to innovation and excellence, Resecurity has developed a robust, user-friendly, and effective solution to address the evolving challenges of the digital landscape.

Shawn Loveland, COO of Resecurity, explained, "Resecurity is pioneering accessible cybersecurity services, making them available to everyday citizens who may not be fully aware of the lurking cyber threats. Cybercriminals often exploit the digital identities of children, women, and law-abiding individuals to commit cybercrimes and fraud, causing detrimental impacts on the victims' personal lives and privacy."

The grand exhibition of Resecurity's Identity Protection (IDP) service at Milipol Paris 2023 represents a significant milestone for the company. This event allows industry leaders, security experts, and government officials to experience firsthand the capabilities and benefits of Resecurity's IDP service.

Resecurity encourages all attendees at Milipol Paris 2023 to visit its booth to learn more about the IDP service and engage with the company's team of experts. The company is eager to collaborate with organizations, institutions, and individuals interested in enhancing their cybersecurity posture and safeguarding digital identities.

For additional information about Resecurity and its Identity Protection (IDP) service, please visit the official website at www.resecurity.com/idp.

Recently Resecurity® products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to safeguarding individuals and organizations from digital threats. With a commitment to innovation, Resecurity offers cutting-edge services, including Identity Protection (IDP), to address the evolving challenges of the digital landscape. The company aims to empower individuals and businesses to navigate the digital world securely.

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore(AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

For more information about Resecurity, Inc. and its participation in Milipol Paris 2023, please contact the media representative via this email.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resecurity Inc.