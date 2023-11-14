Succession Capital Alliance Goes to the Next Level with Addition of Executive Vice President - Advanced Tax Planning

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Capital Alliance (SCA), the leading provider of advanced life insurance solutions for high-net-worth clients, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kristin Williams, Esq., as Executive Vice President, Advanced Tax Planning. Having nearly 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, a JD and LLM in taxation, Williams brings a skillset in advanced underwriting and case design solutions for SCA's affluent clientele. With a unique blend of expertise and leadership, she will also provide technical support to the SCA team.

Succession Capital Alliance logo (PRNewswire)

As the EVP, Williams will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Succession Capital Alliance by driving innovation in the advanced sales market and ensuring that the company continues to meet the evolving needs of HNW clients in collaboration with their trusted advisors. Having held key executive positions at John Hancock Life Insurance Company and most recently at National Financial Partners (NFP), Williams has a proven track record of success in the insurance field. "At SCA we are dedicated to bringing our Advisor partners the tools and resources they need to grow their business. Having Kristin join our team will propel the expertise SCA brings to a whole new level." said Michael Rothman, Chief Distribution Officer of Succession Capital Alliance.

This experience has given her a deep understanding of the economic landscape, industry trends and challenges facing advisors, centers of influence and ultimately their clients. Succession Capital Alliance's President & CEO, Julian Movsesian, expressed excitement about Williams' arrival, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Kristin to our team. Her extensive experience, reputation & industry knowledge make her an ideal fit as we shape the future of our company. That future is centered on growth and service excellence. Bringing someone as talented as Kristin to our leadership team will only drive that vision forward."

The appointment of Kristin Williams as Executive Vice President marks a significant milestone in SCA's ongoing commitment to providing customized insurance solutions serving the HNW market.

About Succession Capital Alliance

Succession Capital, headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, is the gold standard in advanced life insurance planning for advisors and their high-net-worth clients. With a singular focus on maximizing the performance of life insurance assets through Premium Financing, SCA leverages the Capital Maximization Strategy to provide leverage within a client's portfolio.

