We Fight this American Diabetes Month for the Over 37 million Americans Living with Diabetes

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On this World Diabetes Day, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), the world's leading diabetes organization, brings to light the "We Fight" theme. Throughout November, which is American Diabetes Month®, the ADA is highlighting advancements in diabetes technology and treatments, the challenges people living with diabetes face daily, and the ADA's continued fight to prevent and cure diabetes and improve the lives of all people impacted by diabetes.

Diabetes has become the fastest-growing chronic disease in the world and the most expensive in the United States. More than 37 million people have diabetes in the United States, with many unaware that they're living with the condition. Today, diabetes causes more deaths than breast cancer and AIDS combined. And in November alone, 116,500 Americans will be diagnosed with diabetes, and sadly, 23,500 Americans will lose their lives to diabetes-related illness.

Every 23 seconds, someone is newly diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Many people living with prediabetes or diabetes may experience an initial shock after their diagnosis, worrying about costs, care, and how day-to-day life will change as they learn to manage it.

"While this is American Diabetes Month, it's not a time to celebrate. Diabetes is an urgent epidemic, and the American Diabetes Association is committed to continuing our fight to improve the lives of all people impacted by diabetes," said Chuck Henderson, CEO of the ADA. "People are invited to join us in improving education and care for all impacted by diabetes. The ultimate goal is to end diabetes for good, and until then we won't stop fighting."

