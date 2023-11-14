Wyeth Becomes the First Multinational Company to Launch an HMO Growing-Up Infant Formula in China

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13th, 2023, Wyeth Nutrition announced the launch of its first illuma HMO Growing-up infant formula added with two human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) in China. Designed for babies above 3 years old, this product is manufactured at the company's GMP-level factory in Suzhou. Illuma is now the first international company to introduce an HMO infant formula in China. The two HMOs added were newly approved as food additives by China's National Health Commission on October 7th, 2023.

Launch Celebration at Wyeth Nutrition Suzhou GMP-level Factory (PRNewswire)

HMOs are the third most abundant ingredients in breast milk after fat and lactose, and the number one immunomodulatory bioactive nutrients.

The new illuma HMO Growing-up Infant Formula (PRNewswire)

The two HMOs in the novel illuma have been shown in clinical trials to help regulate gut microbiota, minimize the risk of bronchitis and respiratory infections, and reduce the need for antibiotics and fever reducers.[1] Additionally, 35 vital nutrients are added to the illuma HMO Growing-up Formula. These nutrients assist eye development, boost brain development, and address a host of other nutritional requirements for children's growth in addition to boosting immunity.[2]

Wyeth Nutrition's long-term dedication and solid research foundation in this area allowed them to become the first foreign company to launch this innovative product in China. Over the course of its 30-year research career, it has published more than 70 research papers on HMOs and been granted more than 100 patents related to HMOs. With the addition of six crucial HMOs, the company's most recent infant formula product, illuma LUXA, has the highest number of HMOs of any infant formula on the market at the present time.

The launch of the illuma HMO Growing-up Formula demonstrates Wyeth Nutrition's "in China, for China" commitment in addition to showcasing the company's overall strength. Wyeth Nutrition will use its global resources for cutting-edge technology to leverage its continued learnings about the needs of Chinese mothers and babies to expedite formula upgrading in the future. Meanwhile, Wyeth Nutrition is going to enhance its local supply chain, R&D, and production footprints in order to better serve the wide range of nutritional demands in China market.

