AlphaPoint Celebrates 10 Years of Pioneering Digital Asset Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaPoint , a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure of exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banking, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary. Since its founding in 2013, AlphaPoint has been at the forefront of developing institutional-grade infrastructure to power the digital asset ecosystem.

As one of the earliest companies in the digital asset space, AlphaPoint's founders recognized early on the need for robust, scalable solutions to enable mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. The company launched with a flagship white label exchange product and has since expanded its offerings to include brokerage solutions, OTC solutions, wallets, payments, liquidity services, asset tokenization, and more.

Over the past decade, AlphaPoint has powered over $1 trillion in transactions across more than 10 million users globally. The company's exchange technology has powered some of the biggest names in crypto, enabling fast, efficient, and compliant trading.

"AlphaPoint has all the world experience to offer technological solutions, financial services and access to Bitcoin for millions of Salvadorans who are actively using the Chivo wallet." Through this global undertaking, "the objective of President Nayib Bukele with Chivo is to provide millions of Salvadorans with the opportunity to know about bitcoin, access financial services, as well as the possibility of receiving and sending remittances without charging commissions."

Milestones include:

Supporting over 150 customers across 35+ countries, including leading exchanges, banks, and brokerages

Over $1 trillion has been traded and billions of assets deposited on the platform

Providing technology to global leading financial institutions such as CME Group, XP Securities, RBC, Scotiabank, Guardian Life, and the largest retail banks in two countries

Powering the Chivo digital wallet for the government of El Salvador , the first state-backed implementation of its kind

AlphaPoint is the proud recipient of the 2023 US Fintech Awards Best Use of Blockchain Technology, Financial Times The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2021, Inc 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2020, and numerous other prestigious awards.

Completing SOC1 and SOC2 security audits to meet institutional standards

"When we started AlphaPoint 10 years ago, our goal was to enable mainstream crypto adoption by building solutions to make digital assets accessible, trusted, and reliable," said Founder Joe Ventura. "Today our infrastructure powers millions of users globally, and we are proud to have helped progress the industry from its nascent stages to the maturing ecosystem it is now."

As AlphaPoint enters its second decade, the company remains committed to developing best-in-class products and supporting the next generation of blockchain innovation. "The next 10 years will see exponential growth in crypto adoption worldwide," said CEO and Co-Founder Igor Telyatnikov. "Our solutions make it easy for partners across financial institutions, government and startups to build the digital asset products and solutions that will drive and power mainstream integration."

About AlphaPoint

AlphaPoint is a global financial technology company providing digital asset infrastructure to power the next generation of exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banking. Our full-suite products provide trusted, secure, scalable, and customizable solutions for trading, payments, lending, custody, and more.

AlphaPoint has enabled over 150 customers in 35 countries including the CME Group, XP Securities, and Chivo. AlphaPoint has powered over 1 trillion in trading volume and the technology has handled billions in assets on the platform. Over the past decade, we have received multiple prestigious awards recognizing our innovations, exponential growth and leading technology in the fintech and digital asset space, positioning us to continue empowering our clients. For more information, please visit https://alphapoint.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, and Twitter.

