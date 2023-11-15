Blacklane Expands its City-to-City Service with Exciting New Routes, Bringing the Total to 187 Routes

Blacklane now offers 71 new City-to-City routes in 14 countries

The company is successfully building up City-to-City as a dedicated high-quality transport solution alternative, adding a new pillar to its diversified business model

BERLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blacklane, the world's leading premier chauffeur service, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its hugely popular City-to-City service with the addition of 71 new routes, further enhancing the convenience and comfort of travel for our valued guests. With these latest additions, Blacklane now offers 187 routes in 14 countries, connecting some of the world's most iconic cities.

Blacklane's City-to-City provides guests with a comfortable and stress-free way to move between metropolitan areas, allowing them to travel on their own schedule while enjoying the peace-of-mind of an uninterrupted door-to-door experience. In addition, Blacklane's limousines offer comfort and privacy which enables guests to either fully relax or continue with their work. All rides have a fixed fare including taxes and tolls, guaranteeing a transparent pricing model. This makes City-to-City a real alternative to short-haul flights and not only offers time savings but also cost savings as the limousine can be shared among up to four individuals.

"Our commitment to providing top-tier transportation solutions to our global clientele remains unwavering," said Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and Founder at Blacklane. "We are thrilled to introduce these new routes, which underscores our dedication to offering convenient, safe, and premium travel options between some of the world's most exciting destinations. This expansion also showcases how Blacklane is strategically investing in important and popular long-distance routes across several markets to expand our business model into additional sectors."

Blacklane's City-to-City service has rapidly gained popularity since its inception. The service was developed to offer a door-to-door service for customers that outcompeted regional flights, trains and self drive in terms of time, ease, cost and carbon footprint. As the luxury travel market continues to experience significant growth – estimated to reach approximately 2.07 trillion USD in 2023 and a value of around 3.38 trillion USD by 2032 ✻– and long-distance travel rises in popularity, Blacklane is dedicated to growing and evolving to meet the needs of its guests everywhere.

The following routes have emerged as some of the most sought-after among our discerning travelers:

Miami - Palm Beach

London - Southampton

Frankfurt - Düsseldorf

Blacklane's City to City is renowned for its commitment to safety, reliability, and comfort. Passengers can expect to be chauffeured by professional drivers in a fleet of meticulously maintained vehicles, ensuring a stress-free and premium travel experience. Added conveniences are a reliable schedule where guests travel on their own time and are not bound to fixed timings. In addition, the journey is seamless from door to door, so the guests don't have to worry about taking multiple modes of transport and missing connections. Blacklane is carbon offsetting all rides back to its founding in 2011, thereby showcasing its dedication to sustainable travel, and also plans to deliver 15% of its rides with electric vehicles by year-end 2023, and 50% by 2025.

Whether for business or leisure, Blacklane's City-to-City is the ideal choice for travelers seeking the utmost in convenience, comfort and reliability. With the addition of these new routes, Blacklane continues to expand its global footprint, connecting the world one city at a time. This news follows the recent close of Blacklane's Series F funding round . The company raised a total of 36 million USD from shareholders Gargash Group, Mercedes Benz Mobility and Sixt, and also entered a strategic partnership with Sixt. In future, Blacklane and Sixt will jointly work on expanding their footprint in international markets.

For more information on Blacklane's City-to-City service, including route details and booking information, please visit https://www.blacklane.com/en/city-to-city/

Our previous announcements can be found here .

Press kit available here .

About Blacklane:

We are Blacklane, providers of premium global chauffeur services. Our mission is to create true peace of mind for discerning travelers by delivering perfect experiences around the world and to inspire a better future. Blacklane is offering airport transfers, City-to-City commutes, In-city mobility chauffeur hailing and Chauffeur-by-the-hour in over 50 countries globally, either pre-booked or on-demand. Whether it's for business or pleasure, Blacklane and its 300 employees and tens of thousands of chauffeur partners have the right premium transportation service for you. By changing how people move, we opened up new opportunities for our chauffeur providers and set industry standards for climate protection in the travel industry. Book on www.blacklane.com or download our app .

Appendix:

The new routes are available here

✻ Source: Expert Market Research: Global Luxury Travel Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, 2023

