Celebrate Black Friday with Unbeatable Savings up to 50% Off at These Boutique Properties!

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to embark on a memorable journey and make this holiday season truly special! In the spirit of Black Friday, we are excited to announce our exclusive limited-time offers, allowing you to enjoy unparalleled discounts on your upcoming stay at our exceptional properties.

From November 15th to 29th, 2023, guests can take advantage of a remarkable 32% discount on their reservations for the following properties. This extraordinary deal is applicable for stays from now until December 2024, allowing you to plan your perfect getaway well in advance.

Enjoy an incredible 50% off on all weekday bookings (Sunday - Thursday) at the following Anniversary Inn properties if booked between November 15th to 29th, 2023!

Now is the perfect time to plan your upcoming vacations, anniversary getaways, and special occasions. With our limited-time Black Friday offer, you can experience the finest accommodations at unbeatable prices.

Terms and conditions: Please note that blackout dates and restrictions might apply. Please check each hotel's website for terms and conditions and stay dates.

