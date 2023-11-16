Donatos Pizza Expands Franchise with New Locations in Louisville and Orlando

Marking Its Debut in Louisville and Broadening Presence in Orlando, Donatos Pizza Forges Ahead with Strategic Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza – the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundance of toppings – is pleased to announce two new development deals that will further extend the brand's presence in the United States. With Donatos Pizza's recent developments in the Louisville and Orlando markets, the franchise is set to continue growing and introducing its top-quality pizza to more communities across the country.

"It's an exciting chapter in the Donatos Pizza story as we continue our growth momentum, expanding into two great American cities," said Jeff Baldwin, Vice President of Franchise Development at Donatos Pizza. "These cities are not only focus markets for growth but also share a deep appreciation for community and great food, which makes them strong additions to our brand's ever-growing reach."

The first deal welcomes Donatos Pizza to the vibrant city of Louisville, KY, with plans to open two new locations in the cities of Middletown and Jeffersontown. The first site is slated to launch in 2024, with a second location to follow. The second deal expands Donatos Pizza's presence in Orlando with an upcoming location in the Clermont or Hunters Creek area. This growth into new pockets of Orlando highlights the brand's dedication to expanding its footprint in Florida and bringing its menu offerings both to Orlando locals and tourists who frequent the area.

"We are thrilled to reveal these new development deals, which mark a momentous step in our journey to bring the Donatos Pizza brand to more communities throughout the country," said Kevin King, President of Donatos Pizza. "Entering the Louisville market and enhancing our presence in Orlando is a testament to the strength of our brand and the appeal of our unique pizza experience. We look forward to providing our famous Edge to Edge® toppings and warm hospitality to these communities."

Donatos Pizza continues to expand its national footprint and increase its presence in existing markets. Today, Donatos Pizza is served in over 460 locations across 29 states, including 178 traditional Donatos restaurants. These two latest deals showcase the strengths of the Donatos Pizza franchise model. For more information about Donatos Pizza, or if interested in a franchising opportunity, please visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote, who founded Donatos in 1963. With 463 locations in 29 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 178 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Oklahoma. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 285 non-traditional locations (274 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and two REEF Kitchens). For more information, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

