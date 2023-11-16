FAZE CLAN CELEBRATES REACHING 10 BILLION VIEWERS ON GIPHY

FAZE CLAN BECOMES ONLY GAMING AND ESPORTS BRAND TO EVER SURPASS THIS MAJOR MILESTONE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FaZe Holdings, Inc. (FaZe Clan), one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, celebrates a major digital milestone by reaching over 10 billion views on GIPHY, the platform that is animating everyday conversations with the world's largest collection of GIFs and stickers. FaZe Clan and GIPHY are proud to work together to show the power and impact of the FaZe name that platform users remain eager to engage with.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9191751-faze-clan-reaches-10-billion-viewers-on-giphy/

FaZe's GIFs and stickers are racking in over 6 million uses per day by GIPHY users who are sharing this content via messaging, Snapchat, Instagram Stories and additional digital avenues. FaZe Clan has strategically designed its GIPHY page with evergreen content like the iconic FaZe Clan logo plus it has created content that fulfills popular platform searches such as holidays, birthdays and timely events where users and fans of FaZe can easily apply the FaZe collection to express themselves creatively in their daily communications.

By reaching this milestone, FaZe Clan is the only gaming and esports brand to hit 10B views, surpassing similar brands and IP's in usage including Playstation, Minecraft, Fortnite, and League of Legends. FaZe Clan now sits amongst the likes of globally influencing names including Netflix , NBA , South Park and more that fall within this category.

Check out the FaZe Clan x GIPHY Channel HERE for more!

ABOUT GIPHY

Founded in 2013, GIPHY Inc. is the visual communication platform where thousands of artists, brands, and content partners make everyday expression a little more moving. GIPHY allows you to search, discover, and share your favorite GIFs, Clips, and Stickers to make your conversations more positive, more expressive, and more you. In addition, GIPHY Studios works with brands, influencers, and celebrities to help tell their stories and create best-in-class GIF-inspired creative. Acquired by Shutterstock in 2023, GIPHY's platform has a daily user reach of 1+ billion to which it serves 10+ billion pieces of short-form content every day. For more information, visit GIPHY.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok @GIPHY.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan") is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST® and McDonald's, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade and more – all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 500M followers across social platforms globally, FaZe's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content and its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

Press Contacts:

FaZe Clan: alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

GIPHY: press@giphy.com

View original content:

SOURCE FaZe Clan