Gary Thomas Inducted into the Texas Transportation Hall of Honor

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Thomas, the former President and Executive Director of Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), and current Transit & Rail Market Director at Lochner, was inducted into the esteemed Texas Transportation Hall of Honor on October 16, 2023.

This prestigious honor, established by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of transportation in Texas through their dedication, vision, and leadership. Mr. Thomas has uniquely demonstrated these qualities throughout his illustrious career in the transportation sector.

Under his guidance, DART, which serves the North Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan areas, has flourished as one of the nation's most innovative and efficient public transportation systems. His 20 years of visionary leadership transformed the agency into a model for sustainable urban mobility, promoting economic development, enhancing accessibility, and reducing environmental impacts.

In response to the announcement of his induction, Mr. Thomas expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and to join the ranks of esteemed individuals who have contributed to the advancement of transportation in our great state. I have been fortunate to work alongside a dedicated team at DART, as well as countless partners, who share a vision for a more accessible and interconnected Texas."

Recounting the many accomplishments over the span of Mr. Thomas' career were friends and colleagues Mr. Tim McKay, Jacobs Senior Program Manager; Ms. Pamela Dunlop Gates, DART Board of Directors, 2007-2017; and Mr. Paul Skoutelas, American Public Transportation Association President and CEO. In turn, Mr. Thomas took the opportunity to acknowledge, person by person, everyone in attendance, thanking them for the influence they had on his personal and professional life.

Mr. Thomas joins the ranks of other prestigious Hall of Honor recipients including Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lady Bird Johnson, and 48 other exceptional leaders who have improved the lives of countless Texans and set an example for the entire industry.

About Gary Thomas:

A longtime leader of transformational change in the transit industry, Mr. Thomas served from 2001 to 2021 as President and Executive Director of Dallas Area Rapid Transit. He was a 2022 inductee of the American Public Transportation Association's (APTA's) Hall of Fame, and currently serves as the Transit & Rail Market Director for Lochner, a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services.

About the Texas A&M Transportation Institute

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI), an agency of the State of Texas and member of The Texas A&M University System, is one of the premier transportation research institutes in the nation. For over 70 years, TTI has developed practical, innovative, and sustainable solutions to improve the movement of people, data and goods through research, education, and technology transfer.

CONTACT:

