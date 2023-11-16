Kiddie Academy® launches new children's book to help families manage 'first day of child care' anxiety

Educational child care provider teams up with bestselling illustrator

ABINGDON, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , a nationally recognized system of comprehensive educational child care franchises, teamed up with New York Times bestselling children's book illustrator Daniel Wiseman to create "Day One Is Fun!," an age-appropriate storybook about what to expect on the first day of child care or preschool. The limited-edition picture book is a gift for families who tour any one of the 325 Kiddie Academy locations across the country. The book launch coincides with National Family Literacy Month.

"Children and parents both experience a level of anxiety and apprehension with the first day of child care," said Joy Turner, Kiddie Academy vice president of education. "We want to calm their nerves and assuage their fears with our beautifully illustrated story of 3-year-old Sophie and her first day at Kiddie Academy."

Kiddie Academy chose Wiseman, best known for his children's book "The World Needs More Purple People" authored by Kristen Bell, to visually depict what a child's experience would be like at Kiddie Academy. While the story is specific to Kiddie Academy, the "first-day feelings" are universally relatable to parents and families with children in child care.

"As a parent, I know firsthand the anxiety some children face as they begin school. I also remember how strong my desire was to help my own children feel more comfortable with their new routine," said Wiseman. "Creating 'Day One Is Fun!' for Kiddie Academy has given me the opportunity to help children all over the country calm their 'first-day-of-school' jitters and instead, create excitement around going to school—and I think that's pretty awesome!"

"Day One Is Fun!" showcases the socialization and learning benefits of educational child care. Families who tour a Kiddie Academy will receive a copy of the book. Visit kiddieacademy.com/academies to find the nearest location.

