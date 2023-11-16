Onset Announces New Remote Water Level Monitoring System

An advanced solution featuring a single cellular monitoring station that delivers real-time data from wireless water level sensors right to the cloud

BOURNE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onset, a trusted provider of innovative data logging solutions, today announced the release of the HOBOnet Remote Water Level Monitoring System, an advanced monitoring solution that brings robust, seamless data collection for users to make smarter decisions!

The HOBOnet Remote Water Level Monitoring System is an advanced monitoring solution that brings robust, seamless data collection for users to make smarter decisions! (PRNewswire)

Designed for applications like stream and wetland restoration, agricultural monitoring, mine water discharge management, and stormwater management, the HOBOnet Remote Water Level Monitoring System optimizes monitoring across multiple points within a site. Key benefits include:

Near Real-Time Data: This innovative system seamlessly integrates with Onset's HOBOlink cloud software, enabling users to view historic and near real-time data and set up customized dashboards from anywhere at any time, and receive real-time alerts of out-of-range conditions.

Proactive Alerts for Timely Intervention: Automatic text message and email alerts sent from the HOBOlink cloud platform provide immediate notifications for both system and sensor alarms, so users can take prompt action to prevent disruptions and safeguard water resources.

Reliability & Data Integrity: The system's proven water level sensor delivers accurate and dependable data, and temperature-compensated pressure readings eliminate post-processing and data corruption due to user error, ensuring confidence in the integrity of critical information.

Comprehensive Coverage & Uninterrupted Monitoring: Leveraging self-forming wireless mesh technology, the HOBOnet system extends coverage beyond the limitations of traditional monitoring solutions. Solar rechargeable batteries further enhance the system's reliability by eliminating downtime and maintaining smooth operations.

Reduced Labor Costs: The elimination of manual data retrieval and its associated costs means users can reallocate valuable resources to more productive and high-value tasks, maximizing efficiency and driving organizational success.

"We're delighted to be offering this exciting new monitoring solution that provides our customers with the savings and convenience of anytime, anywhere access to water level data from multiple points within a site – all at once," said Mamadou Ba, Director of HOBO Product Management.

The HOBOnet Remote Water Level Monitoring System is available for purchase at onsetcomp.com.

About Onset

Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its data loggers and monitoring solutions on site since the company's founding in 1981. Our award-winning HOBO® data loggers and weather stations are used around the world in a broad range of applications, from water and coastal research to indoor and outdoor environmental monitoring. Our InTemp® loggers dramatically simplify the process of monitoring temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products throughout the cold chain. Visit Onset on the web at https://www.onsetcomp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Onset