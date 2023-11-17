Anycubic Unveils Spectacular Black Friday Blitz Deals on Cutting-Edge 3D Printers and Consumables

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading provider of innovative 3D printing solutions, is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated Black Friday Blitz. This exclusive event showcases an exceptional selection of printers, including state-of-the-art FDM and resin models, at unbeatable prices. In addition, high-quality consumables such as PLA and precision resin are also available with impressive discounts.

The Black Friday Blitz by Anycubic promises to be the ultimate 3D printing event of the year, catering to both enthusiasts and professionals seeking top-tier printers that combine affordability and exceptional quality. The event offers a unique opportunity to acquire the perfect 3D printer, enabling creativity and innovation to flourish.

Beginner's Best Pick: Kobra 2 Neo

Introducing the Kobra 2 Neo, a veritable jewel for those embarking on their 3D printing odyssey. This user-friendly marvel guarantees swift installation, and boasts auto-leveling capabilities that ensure a smooth start for even the most novice of enthusiasts.

From 11.20-11.30 , the Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo is available for a special Black Friday discounted price of $159.

Key Features:

5X High-Speed Performance: Revel in the astonishing maximum print speed of 250mm/s, coupled with a recommended print speed of 150mm/s. This ensures a perfect blend of precision and performance, empowering you to breathe life into your ideas with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

New Integrated Extruder: A spectacle of engineering prowess, this upgraded extrusion system and cooling mechanism work in concert to seamlessly melt filaments through the 60W hot end. Supported by a 7000 rpm cooling fan, it guarantees rapid cooling and precise molding of your model.

LeviQ 2.0 Automatic Leveling: This unique module design exhibits remarkable intelligence. It compensates for Z-axis offset post-automatic leveling, effortlessly adapting to various user needs and scenarios. This feature makes it equally efficient and user-friendly, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned enthusiast.

Professional's Top Choice: Photon Mono M5s

Engineered with professionals in mind, the Photon Mono M5s stands as a testament to precision and intricacy in 3D printing.

From 11.20-11.30, the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s is available for a special Black Friday discounted price of $449.

Key Features:

12K Exquisite Detail: The Photon Mono M5s boasts a revolutionary 12K resolution screen on its 10.1-inch display, ensuring an awe-inspiring 19-micron X accuracy. This results in printing details as precise as a strand of hair.

Leveling-Free Prowess: A leap forward in the pursuit of printing success. A mechanical sensor on the cantilever arm ensures a flawless fit between the printing platform and the floating leveling module, automatically adjusting based on detection results. Bid adieu to leveling woes and embrace an elevated printing success rate.

Smart, Simple, and Efficient: Equipped with features such as auto-device readiness, standby checks, resin detection for monitoring resin levels, and print status detection for unwavering peace of mind.

All3dp.com, a leading authority in the 3D printing community, has bestowed the Photon Mono M5s with the honor of being the prime choice for a mid-size resin printer. For a comprehensive view, explore Anycubic's online store.

Discover More Deals!

About Anycubic

Since its inception in 2015, Anycubic has been resolute in its commitment to advance 3D printing technology, ensuring its accessibility and affordability to people from all walks of life. Witnessing people bring their wildest imaginings into tangible reality fills us with immense joy. Since 2015, Anycubic has made its presence felt in over 200 countries and regions, becoming a beacon for those who dare to dream and create. Join us in this exciting journey!

