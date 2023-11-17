The Automotive Innovation Technology Awards 2023 have been announced

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's automotive industry, technological changes are disrupting the business model of the entire value chain. Behind the change is the power of innovation driving development. Whether it is battery-motor-electronic control, perception-decision-execution, driving safety and information security, each key performance requires the strong support of several technologies.

Focusing on automotive core technology innovation and promoting international and domestic technology cooperation is the purpose and significance of the "Automotive Innovation Technology Awards", held by the Automobil Industrie China Media Platform, in cooperation with top domestic and international industry organizations and technology experts.

This is the sixth consecutive year for the Automobil Industrie China Media Platform to Organize the "Automotive Innovation Technology Award", and this year's award continues to setup the "Technology Innovation Award" and adds the "'Dual Carbon' Benchmarking Enterprise Award" in line with the global development trend. The "Technology Innovation Award" covers the fields of new energy, intelligent Internet connection and cutting-edge parts and components technology, while the "Dual Carbon Benchmarking Enterprise Awards" focus on recognizing industry leaders who have made outstanding contributions to low-carbon product development and sustainable development.

Award remains fierce. In the past few months, after careful screening by AI Automotive's editors in China and Germany, rigorous evaluation by domestic and international automotive technology by experts, and online voting by a wide range of automotive professionals, 32 technologies and products were finally awarded the "Technology Innovation Award", and seven companies were awarded the "Double Carbon Benchmarking Enterprise Award".

The award results and ceremony were held on November 10, 2023 at the "2023 (16th) International Automotive Technology Congress", where a number of innovative technologies that have made outstanding contributions to the progress of the automotive industry received great attention from the industry, and automotive users and suppliers gathered together to look forward to a bright prospect for the future of smart electricity and mobility.

List of Winners:

Automotive Innovation Technology Award 2023 -Technical Innovation Award Technology or Product Company 800V 8-layer Flat Wire Oil-cooled Stator Project Wipertech China The Second Generation Hydrogen Fuel Cell Air Compressor of Garrett Garrett (China) Investment Co., Ltd. MAHLE Bionic Bettery Cooling Plate MAHLE Investment(China) Co., Ltd. Integrated metallic bipolar plate Dana Corporation Dual Motor Smart Electric Drive (HFE30C) Chongqing Qingshan Industry Co., Ltd. The New Generation of NACS Charging Inlet TE Connectivity Fuel Cell Sensor Sensata Technologies High Pressure Thermal Network Simulation Solution Techniques Rosenberg Asia Pacific Electronics Co., LTD Deep Oil Cooling Technology (EDU L300) InfiMotion High-voltage SIC Electric Drive System Drive Technology CRRC electric drive The 4th Generation SIC MOSFET ROHM Co., Ltd. Upgrading the driving experience to a new level with revolutionary cockpit design Continental Interior Wuhu Co., Ltd Vehicle Motion Control Software Product -cubiX ZF International Standard - in-vehicle Ethernet Connectivity Rosenberg Asia Pacific Electronics Co., LTD Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software Nexteer Automotive LiDAR System Solutions for Series Production LiangDao Intelligence DMS Offshore Program to Meet EU Regulations Hangzhou Ruijian Zhixing Technology Co., Ltd. Hands-off Detection: AS8579 ams OSRAM Maternal and infant design intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Huizhou Foryou General Electronics Co., Ltd. Redundant Electric Steering on the New Generation Platform Bosch HUAYU Steering Systems Co., Ltd. Continental new generation brake-by-wire braking system MK C2® Continental Technical Automotive systems(shanghai) Co., Ltd. Faurecia "Seat for the planet" Faurecia (China) Holding Co., Ltd. HELLA Smart Light System Solution HELLA Webasto high-tech glass roof systems Webasto China Front Bumper Lower Body Assy HRC Electrical Bypass Valve Gen. 6 Rheinmetall (China) Investment Co., Ltd. Environmentally friendly seat polyurethane foam technology NOBO AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEM CO.,LTD Molecular Engineered integration - MEi FUCHS LUBRICANTS (CHINA) LTD. Pentatonic Thermal Plastic Composite Battery Enclosures Kautex Leading the new track-Full dry line control EMB Figure Technology DIAvent Explosion-proof vent valve NOK-Freudenberg Group Sales China Co., Ltd. 48V electronic and electrical architecture Electronic oil pump G-eDrive (Beijing) Auto Tech.Co., Ltd.

Note：The above rankings are not in any order.

Automotive Innovation Technology Award 2023 -'Double Carbon' Benchmarking Enterprise Award Continental Interior Wuhu Co., Ltd Schaeffler China Sensata Technologies Baoying Co., Ltd Toyota Boshoku(China) Co., Ltd. Novelis(China)Aluminum Products Co., Ltd. Freudenberg Group Zhuxhou CSRTimes Electric Drive Technology Co., Ltd.

Note：The above rankings are not exhaustive.

In the future we expect more enterprises to promote the comprehensive upgrading of auto-motive industry in the direction of cleaner and more environmentally friendly, smarter and more convenient, safer and more comfortable. It will empower human beings with forward-thinking and crystallization of wisdom for the future of intelligent electric and beautiful travel.

