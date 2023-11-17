The Board of Directors has announced the appointment of experienced executive Chris Romano as CEO of AXIOS Industrial Group

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Romano, a strategic, solutions-driven business leader with a strong track record of delivering outstanding top and bottom-line results, will expand his responsibilities with the industrial services and soft craft industry leader. "I look forward to what the future holds for AXIOS and how Chris will incorporate his unique leadership style and perspective of the company's operations to guide AXIOS into our next chapter."

"After careful thought and consideration, we are excited to announce Chris's promotion to CEO," said Ted Patton, Board Member and Managing Director at Hastings Equity Partners. The seasoned executive brings 35 years of industrial experience and more than two decades of experience in sales leadership, operations expertise, and impactful general management, with a focus on effective solutions.

"My capacity to adapt to market shifts and pivot strategically has empowered me to transform businesses, foster client connections, and propel growth amid challenging periods of change," Romano expressed. "My leadership approach revolves around teamwork, collaboration, and transparency. I am enthusiastic about introducing a fresh perspective to the company and steering our future growth and success."

Chris joined the company in November 2017 as Executive Vice President of Operations and served as Chief Operating Officer from September 2019 until 2022 when he also added the title of President. Throughout his time, Chris has led AXIOS to ever-increasing milestones, and we look forward to his leadership as we embrace our future.

ABOUT AXIOS INDUSTRIAL

Delivering comprehensive, innovative solutions to the industrial sector for almost 60 years, AXIOS is a leading provider of industrial scaffolding, insulation, coatings and other specialty service solutions for turnarounds, capital projects and routine maintenance. AXIOS excels as a specialty contractor for the oil and gas, power generation, agriculture, pulp and paper and pharmaceutical markets. By combining unparalleled expertise with leading-edge technology, the company consistently maximizes value for customers seeking comprehensive industrial services.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, AXIOS maintains offices and operating centers throughout the U.S.

For more information about AXIOS, visit www.axiosindustrial.com or email info@axiosindustrial.com

ABOUT WHITE DEER ENERGY

White Deer Energy is a private equity firm with investments in oil and gas exploration and production, oilfield service and equipment manufacturing and the midstream sectors of the energy business and industrial service industry and is based in Houston, Texas. White Deer's investment strategy is to partner with talented management teams and build successful companies.

For more information, visit www.whitedeerenergy.com.

ABOUT HASTINGS EQUITY PARTNERS

Hastings Equity Partners is a lower middle market buyout firm that provides first institutional capital to founders of businesses serving high-growth end markets within infrastructure and industrial services. With extensive financial and operational expertise, Hastings has a track record of helping businesses grow rapidly and responsibly. For more information, visit www.hastingsequity.com.

