Careline Exceeds Standards of Care as the Only Company to Earn Simultaneous Hospice Quality and KPI Excellence Awards

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careline Health Group ("Careline") is the only company in the Country to be awarded both Homecare Homebase's (HCHB) 2023 Hospice Quality Excellence Award and Hospice KPI Excellence Award. This is the second consecutive year Careline has been awarded the Hospice Quality Excellence Award. The Careline team thanks HCHB for honoring Careline as the only hospice to receive both Excellence Awards in 2023.

HCHB recognized Careline for their excellence in quality, ranking in the top 3% of quality of patient care scores and for providing the most hospice care to patients at end of life, a key Medicare quality metric. To learn more about these quality measures, visit the CMS quality initiatives website. Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Mead and the Careline team proudly accepted the awards at HCHB's Annual User's Conference.

"It is a testament to our collective effort to raise the bar of clinical care that we earn both of HCHB's most significant awards," Mead said. "Our systems of Quality Assurance and Clinical Excellence are robust ensuring every life that Careline touches experiences what the 'Expect Exceptional' culture is all about. Careline will always be a home for the best and brightest team members who live our hospice mission."

About Careline Health Group

Careline Health Group is a value-based care innovator that provides Hospice care and Physician Services for the frail or seriously ill population. Careline Health Group is different by design. We care for our teams like family and it shows in being Great Places to Work Certified every year since inception. Our teams use advanced technologies to provide better care and produce exceptional outcomes for the frail or seriously ill population, where and when it is best for them. For more information, please visit carelinehealthgoup.com .

About Homecare Homebase

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

