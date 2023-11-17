Kohler x SR_A Drop Limited-Edition Formation 01 Faucet Through Interactive Installation at Design Miami/ 2023

KOHLER, Wis., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radically redefining the movement of water, Kohler x SR_A's breakthrough Formation 01 faucet will debut in space and time within the Terminal 01 architectural installation at Design Miami/ 2023. The inaugural product from Kohler, creative visionary Dr. Samuel Ross and his industrial design studio SR_A will be sold in a limited quantity of 299, set to drop for sale in December.

"The bold, dramatic design of Terminal 01, like the faucet itself, aims to reinvent the daily engagements with water and invites visitors to control and affect the flow and intensity of water travelling towards the center of the space," says Gary Clarke, Kohler Lead Industrial Designer. "While we watch water flow through the installation, we are called to reflect on our relationship with the element, the forms that transport it and the expectation we have of this experience."

Cast entirely in Haptic Orange hue, Terminal 01 showcases two faucets positioned across from one another. Visitors are immediately drawn to the tactile details and precise water control, in addition to the engraved co-branding on Kohler's signature cast iron escutcheon plate. Ambient sounds envelop the installation, echoing the tranquil yet powerful essence of moving water. Visually, the display is enhanced by textured architectural monoliths and dynamic digital screens, encapsulating the art and engineering behind harnessing water. These sensory elements harmoniously intertwine, leaving visitors with a lasting impression.

"Establishing a new relationship to water through engineering and aesthetics is at the top of my mind," says Dr. Samuel Ross. "Expertise within the remit of engineering flourish within Kohler's on-site eco-system, and the opportunity to work with specialist artisans and engineers was essential in taking a raw concept and transforming it into a scalable remit."

The presentation will be accompanied by various onsite and digital activations, including a panel discussion between Dr. Samuel Ross, Kohler Chair and CEO David Kohler, Co-Founder of Design Miami/ Craig Robbins, and Curatorial Director of Design Miami/ Anna Carnick hosted onsite on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2pm ET.

In addition to physically engaging with the collaboration on site at Design Miami/, visitors are invited to experience an entirely new, specially designed Augmented Reality experience via the Kohler x SR_A website. This custom designed filter allows viewers to place and engage with Formation 01 in any setting of their choice, from their own home to a public space. Through these physical and virtual encounters, Kohler x SR_A aims to inspire design and bold thinking for all.

About SR_A

'INDUSTRIAL BEAUTY. PRECISION ENGINEERED'.

SR_A, founded in 2019 by Dr. Samuel Ross, is a progressive study into industrial beauty and emotional engineering focusing on the body and environment.

SR_A's vision and language integrates atelier principles of craft and the preservation of skilled makers, alongside industrial technologies.

We believe artisan and the architect In dialogue.

Leveraging physical and digital environments, SR_A constructs highly stimulating, existential forums that consolidate and combine the experiences of multiple generations and historic periods across the 20th century, into the now.

Preserving the ideology of the maker, and the atelier is equally as important to ushering in unique environments driven through architectural facades within the maison of SR_A.

The British maison has debuted collaborative, co-branded luxury products with the LVMH Group, Apple Group and Nike Group.

This British Maison is an architect of solutions for the body and environment, within the fields of industrial & garment design.

The studio's philanthropic arm, Black British Artist Grants, provides academic funding and artist grants to underrepresented practitioners of British Caribbean and British African descent. In doing so SR_A has formed an advisory board, comprised of the following institutions: The V&A Museum, The Royal College of Art, The British Fashion Council, The Design Museum, the University of Westminster & HRH's King Charles Princes Foundation.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

