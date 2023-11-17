Taiho Oncology and Astex Pharmaceuticals Announce Data Presentations at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting

Real-world evidence on use of oral decitabine and cedazuridine in the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes to be featured in an oral presentation; results of several additional studies in hematological malignancies were accepted for poster presentations

PRINCETON, N.J. and PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Oncology Inc. and Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today details of studies to be presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, to be held Dec. 9-12, 2023, in San Diego. Among these data are the results of a real-world study of oral decitabine and cedazuridine in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), which will be featured in an oral presentation.

"Real-world data in healthcare is invaluable as it provides us with a closer look at actual patient experiences outside the clinical trial setting," said Tehseen Salimi, MD, MHA, Senior Vice President Medical Affairs, Taiho Oncology. "This study is the first to explore how an oral therapy may help patients with MDS adhere to their treatment regimen, while reducing both personal and disease burden. Oral decitabine and cedazuridine is a potentially important treatment option for people living with this form of cancer."

Abstract Title Date/Time/Presenter Link to abstract Real-World Treatment Patterns Among Patients With Myelodysplastic Syndromes Initiating Oral Decitabine and Cedazuridine or Intravenous/Subcutaneous Hypomethylating Agents (Abstract 548) December 10, 2023, at 12:15 pm PST Amer M. Zeidan, MBBS, MHS Associate Professor of Internal Medicine (Hematology) at Yale University and Yale Cancer Center https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper188638.html

In addition, investigational compounds from Astex Pharmaceuticals that are currently in various stages of clinical development will be featured in several poster presentations.

Product Abstract Title Date/Time/Presenter Link to abstract Decitabine and Cedazuridine (ASTX727) Reclassification of ASCERTAIN (ASTX727-02) Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients: Outcomes Including Clinical Response, Overall Survival (OS), and Leukemia Free Survival (LFS) based on IPSS-R and IPSS-M Scoring Systems (Abstract 4619) December 11, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm PST Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD, Chief, Section of Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper188258.html Decitabine and Cedazuridine (ASTX727) Oral Decitabine/Cedazuridine vs Intravenous Decitabine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Final Results of a Randomized, Crossover, Registration-Enabling, Pharmacokinetics Study (Abstract 1538) December 9, 2023, from 5:30-7:30 pm PST Klaus Geissler, MD Chair of Hematology, Oncology and Palliative Care, Sigmund Freud University, Vienna, Austria https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper173092.html Oral Azacitidine and Cedazuridine (ASTX030)1 Development of Oral Azacitidine with Cedazuridine for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) including CMML (Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia) by Targeting Pharmacokinetic AUC Equivalence vs Subcutaneous Azacitidine (Abstract 3245) December 10, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm PST Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD, Chief, Section of Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper178024.html Tolinapant (ASTX660)2 Epigenetic Priming By Hypomethylation Enhances the Immunogenic Potential of Tolinapant in T-Cell Lymphoma (Abstract 1439) December 9, 2023, from 5:30-7:30 pm PST George Ward, BSc, Associate Director, Translational Bioscience Astex Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Cambridge, UK https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper186712.html

About Taiho Oncology, Inc.

The mission of Taiho Oncology, Inc. is to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of orally administered anti-cancer agents for various tumor types. Taiho Oncology has a robust pipeline of small molecule clinical candidates targeting solid tumor and hematological malignancies, with additional candidates in pre-clinical development. Taiho Oncology is a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. which is part of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Taiho Oncology is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey and oversees its parent company's European and Canadian operations, which are located in Zug, Switzerland and Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

For more information, visit https://www.taihooncology.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to the fight against cancer. Astex is developing a proprietary pipeline of novel therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Astex is a member of the Otsuka group of companies. The group also includes Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Taiho Oncology, Inc.

Astex, the Astex logo, Taiho Oncology, and the Taiho Oncology logo are registered trademarks of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Investigational Oral DNA Methyltransferase Inhibitor

X-Linked Inhibitor of Apoptosis Protein (XIAP)/Cellular Inhibitor of Apoptosis Protein (cIAP) Antagonist - Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigational agent being developed in collaboration with Taiho Oncology, Inc.

