DXC Technology and AWS Take Their Strategic Partnership to the Next Level to Deliver the Future of Cloud for Customers

DXC and AWS expand their existing strategic partnership to:

Accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for nearly 1,000 customers

Upskill 15,000 DXC professionals with role-based AWS Certifications over the next 5 years, creating an industry-leading talent pool for cloud transformation capability

Transform DXC's service delivery into a cloud-centric and asset-light model

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), today announced they are expanding their long-standing relationship to help customers accelerate their journey to modern, cloud-centric IT.

The companies will consult with nearly 1,000 of DXC's largest IT Outsourcing (ITO) customers to accelerate their journeys to the world's leading cloud. Through moving their workloads to AWS, DXC's customers will have access to the highest levels of reliability and security, as well as the ability to increase innovation, while lowering the cost of running IT infrastructure. Additionally, DXC, a leading Global Systems Integrator, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to drive innovation and efficiencies across its organization.

"We are proud to be working with AWS to modernize the IT infrastructure of our customers," said Mike Salvino, Chairman, President and CEO, DXC. "This expanded agreement incentivizes us and our customers to accelerate the migration of their core enterprise systems to the cloud. We will leverage AWS's leading generative AI, analytics, compute, database, machine learning, and storage technologies to give our customers an ideal platform to modernize and grow their critical workloads. We expect this transformation path will also contribute to transitioning DXC from operational stability to higher performance."

"Together, AWS and DXC will help change what's possible for enterprise customers and set them up for long-term success," said Adam Selipsky, AWS CEO. "Enterprises that lean into the cloud see immediate benefits such as increased innovation, lower costs, with the ability to create new and differentiated opportunities for growth. AWS is committed to partnering with DXC to transform its service delivery into a cloud-centric model by training more than 15,000 professionals on AWS."

As part of this multi-year expansion of their partnership, DXC and AWS will build three key strategic elements to benefit customers:

Accelerated Cloud Migration and Modernization

Customers are increasingly transforming their core business platforms from on-premises environments, that are typical of legacy IT outsourcing, to the flexibility, reliability, and scalability of the cloud. DXC and AWS are collaborating to scale their migration methodologies, solution accelerators, and combined expertise in large-scale cloud migrations. After the initial migration, DXC and AWS will continue to jointly engage with these customers to help them on their modernization journeys.

Workforce Transformation

AWS and DXC are collaborating to significantly expand and deepen the talent pool for cloud skills at DXC. Both companies are committing to jointly train and certify 15,000 DXC professionals over the next five years, using role-based training and learning experiences. This underscores DXC as a leader in migrating workloads from legacy IT environments to the cloud and managing complex IT estates. Customers will have access to an expanded bench of highly trained and advanced AWS certified resources to support their cloud migration and modernization objectives.

Asset Transformation

Together, AWS and DXC will help customers exit aging data center facilities and IT assets in favor of agile, secure, and sustainable cloud technology provided by AWS. This will accelerate cloud adoption and drive down operating costs for DXC and its customers. DXC also plans to divest some of its existing data centers to interested parties.

AWS and DXC customers, stakeholders respond to the strategic transformation agreement:

"This is great news," said Silvia Gabrielle, CIO, Ferrari S.p.A. "Ferrari works closely with DXC and AWS as we leverage technological innovation in pursuing excellence in design and craftsmanship. Both companies understand how important the reliability, security and scalability of our information and communications technology (ICT) systems are to our business. These are the right partners to collaborate with, as our will to progress continues to drive us."

"We are delighted to partner with both DXC and AWS to help us on our digital first transformation journey as we bring together our decades of experience in the insurance market, the expertise of our people, and the power of technology, to deliver speed, energy, agility, and resilience to our customers," said Bob James, COO, Lloyds.

"Operational excellence is critical to meet the world's energy demands, and Baker Hughes continues transforming our infrastructure so we can best take energy forward, making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet," said Baker Hughes Chief Technology Officer Anthony Krebs. "The alliance between AWS and DXC, two industry leaders, will allow us to further accelerate the optimization of our operations."

"A modern IT environment is critical for enterprises expanding their digital engagement with customers and taking advantage of data to improve decision making," said Rick Villars, Group Vice President, IDC. "This transformational partnership between DXC and AWS addresses the legacy infrastructure shortcomings, workforce skill deficits, and excessively capital-intense cost models that are the biggest barriers preventing timely modernization."

