Mohegan's Endless Midnight NYE Celebration: An Evening of Lights, Laughter and Luxury from Coast to Coast

Guests across Mohegan's portfolio of properties can ring in the New Year with events from Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, to Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, the renowned integrated resort operator, invites guests across select properties to bid farewell to 2023 during its Endless Midnight New Year's Eve celebration. This widespread celebration, from Dec. 29, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024, will be held at Mohegan Sun, Mohegan Pennsylvania, Mohegan Casino Las Vegas, Fallsview Casino Resort, Casino Niagara, ilani and Resorts Casino Hotel and will feature live entertainment, dining specials, casino promotions and more.

KICKOFF EVENTS

At Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, the excitement kicks off Thursday with Cirque Dreams Celebration bringing three days of shows to Mohegan Sun Arena, Triple Status Points on the gaming floor Saturday and endless ways to count down into the New Year on Sunday. The property hosts an enchanting sit-down New Year's Eve Dinner Gala in the Uncas Ballroom then transforms the room into an extravagant Party into the New Year to keep the good times coming. Guests can experience a night back to the roaring twenties at the Great Gatsby Roaming Event at novelle and also join the biggest New Year's Eve Party on the Concourse. The celebration continues with live performances at the Wolf Den, Comix Roadhouse and DJ sets at VISTA Lounge at Wombi Rock and Avalon Nightclub.

Guests at Mohegan Pennsylvania can participate in the Win Free Slot Play for a Year promotion and enjoy the Love Boat NYE Celebration in Keystone Grand Ballroom, among other live entertainment. Additionally, celebrations at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ, will include The Rat Pack is Back! show inside the Superstar Theater, dining specials and an exhilarating dance party in the Candy Cane Lounge. The thrills continue with a Cadillac and $24,000 Slot Cash Sweepstakes Giveaway on Jan. 1 to start the new year on a high note!

Further north, Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Ontario, Canada, gear up to host a rockin' NYE weekend with live entertainment, party favors and more to ring in the New Year. Guests can indulge in the Friday Night Frenzy Slot Tournament or Freeze the Day Swipe Promotion, enjoy dining specials across restaurants, plus listen to DJs on the gaming floor or see performances on the Main Stage at Casino Niagara. On the West Coast, ilani is hosting a New Year's Eve party in the property's Cowlitz Ballroom, in addition to the New Year's Day Cash Party, which promises a thrilling start to 2024 with a share of over $44,000 in cash prizes.

Mohegan Casino Las Vegas is set to entertain guests with a three-day $100,000 Endless Midnight Slot Tournament from Dec. 29 to 31. Participants can win up to $10,000 daily, with a grand prize of $15,000 for the combined best three scores over the weekend. At Desert Star and Heat, guests can enjoy a special Endless Midnight drink, with a social media contest promising a 3-night Ruby Stay with $250 in dining credit to the lucky winner.

WEEKEND EVENTS

Mohegan Sun

Triple Status Points – Two days to accelerate your status and Personal Achievement Awards! Momentum members can play their favorite slots, table games or wager in Racebook from 6:00am to Midnight on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 to receive Triple Status Points.

Great Gatsby Roaming Event – Come to novelle on New Year's Eve! On the night of Dec. 31 , there is no better way to cheers to 2024. Tickets include access to a celebratory champagne toast at Midnight, a dessert bar and passed appetizers from 6:00pm to 11:00pm . Enjoy live music all night by DJ Flip and the special discounts on bottles of champagne for bottle service to elevate your celebration.

New Year's Eve Dinner Gala – Welcome 2024 in style at our New Year's Eve dinner gala on Dec. 31 . Experience an enchanting sit-down dinner with music by Middle Eastern Ensemble. Located in the Uncas Ballroom, cocktail reception begins at 6:00pm with dinner served from 7:00pm to 9:00pm . This exclusive celebration is 21+ and proper attire is required.

Party into the New Year – Celebrate New Year's Eve at Mohegan Sun's "Party into the New Year" starting at 10:30pm in the Uncas Ballroom. The most extravagant New Year celebration gets underway with dancing and music by DJ Tom Macari. Enjoy open bar, a champagne toast at Midnight and breakfast buffet as we ring in 2024. This event is 21+ and proper attire is required.

New Year's Eve Party on the Concourse – Put on your best party shoes! From 9:00pm until 1:00am , count down to 2024 with family and friends at The Shops at Mohegan Sun for Party on the Concourse hosted by Alexa Farrell from News 12 CT. DJae Melle blasts the beats and DFX Entertainment perform their high-energy acts as we count down to Midnight capping off with an incredible pyrotechnic display.

Mohegan Sun Arena – Imaginative and fun for the whole family, guests can grab show tickets to Cirque Dreams Celebration Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 at 7:00pm .

Wolf Den Entertainment – Raise Your Hands: Bon Jovi Tribute hits the stage Dec. 29 at 8:00pm . On Dec. 30 , Karina Rykman brings the Joyride Tour 2023 at 8:00pm . Then on Dec. 31 , Rubix Kube is on at 8:00pm for the ultimate time-warp at The Eighties Strike Back Show. Admission is free, guests must be 21+ to attend.

Comix Roadhouse – Spinnato's Comedy Magic brings a show Dec. 31 at 4:00pm . Later that evening, catch Mike Finoia during back-to-back standup performances at 6:00pm and 8:00pm and keep the night going with Lipstick, Lashes and Lies: A Variety Drag Show at 10:00pm . Performing on the Roadhouse side of the venue, American Honey is set to play at 9:15pm .

Dress to impress and get tickets to the hottest nightlife! On Dec. 31 from 9:00pm until 2:30am , DJ Cream brings all the hits to VISTA Lounge at Wombi Rock or vibe with DJ Chizzel over at Avalon Nightclub. Join The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House at 10:00pm for live music featuring The Pogs, party favors and more.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Win Free Slot Play for a Year – Earn entries from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31 with special multipliers on select dates. Drawings will occur on Dec. 31 at 8:00pm and 11:00pm , where three Momentum members can win $1,000 Free Slot Play each month for a year.

Love Boat NYE Celebration – Held in the Keystone Grand Ballroom, guests can choose from two seating options at 5:00pm or 9:00pm and enjoy global cuisine and live entertainment bringing hit songs from the late 1970's-early 1980's to new generations of music fans.

Live Music & Entertainment – Guests can enjoy a variety of live bands and performers scheduled across the property, including Leighann & Co Duo, Reel in the Years, Deuce, UUU, Light up the Moon and The Fuchery from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31 .

Resorts Casino Hotel

Ballroom Supper Club – On Dec. 31 , qualifying players can enjoy a dinner for two with two seating options at either 5:30pm or 8:00pm , followed by a dance party featuring an open bar and live music by the Blake Band from 11:00pm to 1:00am .

Special Brunch Venue – Begin the New Year on a hearty note with an exclusive brunch for guests from 9:00am to 2:00pm on Jan. 1 . Please note reservations are required.

ilani

New Year's Eve Party – Join the party with Oncore performing live in the Cowlitz Ballroom, alongside entertainment at Michael Jordan's & Line and Lure and performances from live bands and DJs across the property, including the hotel lobby and 360 Bar.

New Year's Day Cash Party – Kickstart 2024 at the New Year's Day Cash Party from Noon to 5:00pm , with a chance to win your share of over $44,000 in cash!

Fallsview Casino Resort

Freeze the Day Swipe Promotion – Swipe your way into endless surprises and participate in the Freeze the Day promotion Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 at 11:59pm . The winner will be announced on Dec. 31 .

Dining Specials – Dec. 29 through Dec. 31 , Ponto Vecchio will offer tuna crudo with crispy shallots, fried capers, citrus vinaigrette and olive oil for $24 . Stop by the Deli for shrimp cocktail for $18 , or at 21 Club Steak & Seafood guests can order clams casino - half a dozen, Meyer lemon beurre blanc for $24 .

Casino Niagara

Friday Night Frenzy Slot Tournament – Dive into the festivities on Dec. 29 with a slot tournament where guests will have the chance to test their luck and experience the vibrant casino atmosphere from 7:00pm to 10:00pm .

Live Entertainment on the Main Stage – Dance into the New Year on Dec. 31 with live performances from DJ Chris Hildebrand from 7:00pm to 9:00pm , followed by Stone the Radio from 9:00pm to 1:30am .

Dining Specials – All weekend long LEV2L Sports Bar will be serving out half a dozen fresh shucked oysters for $24 .

Mohegan Casino Las Vegas

Point Multiplier Days – Starting Dec. 28 , kick off the celebrations with a series of Point Multiplier days and enjoy a 4x Status Point Multiplier from 6:00am to 6:00pm . The excitement continues on Dec. 29 , with a 3x Status Point Multiplier during the same hours, and concludes on Dec. 30 , with a 2x Status Point Multiplier from 6:00am to 6:00pm .

$100,000 Endless Midnight Slot Tournament – The $100,000 Endless Midnight Slot Tournament spans from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31 , kicking off on Friday from 7:00pm to 11:00pm , with top scorers eyeing a grand prize of $10,000 . The excitement peaks with a Weekend Grand Prize of $15,000 awarded to the player with the combined best three scores of the weekend.

Mohegan's Endless Midnight NYE Celebration showcases the spirit of joy, community and boundless entertainment that Mohegan is known for. For tickets, reservations and more information on the Endless Midnight celebrations across Mohegan properties, please visit mohegangaming.com/endlessmidnight.

