NORTHBASE FINANCE CLOSES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM BLACKGOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TO FURTHER GROW ASSET-BACKED FINANCING PLATFORM ACROSS CANADA AND THE U.S.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Northbase Finance Inc. ("Northbase" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a strategic investment from BlackGold Capital Management LP ("BlackGold"). Proceeds will be used to further expand Northbase's asset-backed financing opportunities in the energy, energy transition, power, and commercial/industrial sectors. The Company continues its growth toward becoming an industry-leading capital partner for critical, long-life, complex operating assets in multiple industries throughout Canada and the U.S.

Northbase Finance Inc. (CNW Group/Northbase Finance Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Northbase's new partnership with BlackGold will accelerate our growth in underserved markets to provide bespoke financing solutions for critical operating assets," said Dean Willner, Northbase's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to have such experienced and knowledgeable capital partners that provide operational and origination value well beyond simple investment."

"We have long wanted to invest in a specialty finance company, and found the right fit in Northbase," said Erik Dybesland and Adam Flikerski, Managing Partners of BlackGold. "With limited credit availability in the marketplace, Northbase fills a niche in providing financing for critical energy infrastructure assets, including compression, all high growth areas. Northbase has the deal flow and management team required to execute on these secular tailwinds."

The Company's founding shareholders, Compass Energy Systems Ltd. ("Compass"), a leading compression, process, and power manufacturer, and Akira Impact Inc. ("Akira"), an essential asset investment platform, provide unparalleled equipment-level knowledge, due diligence resources, and material origination opportunities. Northbase's unique underwriting capability and customized financing packages offer a true advantage to our clients.

About Northbase

Northbase provides asset-backed financing solutions to underserved markets across Canada and the U.S. The Company manages a portfolio of critical operating assets deployed through long term contracts across the energy, energy transition, power and commercial/industrial sectors. Northbase was founded in 2020 through a strategic partnership with Compass and Akira.

About BlackGold

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Houston TX, BlackGold is a KKR-backed investment firm dedicated to growing market opportunities into significant businesses. BlackGold has deployed over USD $8 billion of capital to date across numerous sectors.

SOURCE Northbase Finance Inc.