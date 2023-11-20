SEA-SONS GREETINGS FROM BUMBLE BEE!

Tuna - The 'World's Best Snack Meal' - Is Now Available as An Advent Calendar

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deck the halls with boughs of holly…and tuna? That's right ... it's a true holiday miracle! Bumble Bee Seafoods is debuting the first-ever "Tuna Lovers' Advent Calendar," perfectly suited for the snack meal fan in your life. Now available for online ordering at WorldsBestSnackMeal.com, and just in time - according to Google Search trends, "advent calendar 2023" searchers are up 190% in the last 90 days.

Chock full of a variety of Bumble Bee® Tuna Pouches, the "Tuna Lovers' Advent Calendar" is the holiday gift you never knew you needed. Whether you buy one for the tuna lover in your life, for the office white elephant gift exchange, or as a holiday gift to yourself, (why not?), this unique 12-day advent calendar is a guaranteed conversation starter for any holiday gathering. Did we mention the tuna fish-shaped advent calendar makes a fun and festive holiday display for a coffee table, office break room, or under the tree?

Santa's elves have managed to fit a dozen varieties of Bumble Bee® Tuna Pouches (2.5 oz. each) in each advent calendar (and a fun surprise gift!). Flavors include: Lemon Pepper, Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt, Mediterranean Herbs & Spices, Applewood Smoke, Teriyaki, Jalapeño, Spicy Thai Chili, Lemon Sesame & Ginger, Roasted Garlic & Herb, as well as pouches of un-flavored Albacore and Light Tuna and the popular pre-mixed Sandwich in Seconds tuna salad pouch.

"While no one asked us to create a tuna advent calendar, we're all about having a little fun and showing people it's okay to be a proud tuna lover," said Jeremy Zavoral, Brand Marketing Director at Bumble Bee. "Tuna sales usually slump during the holiday season, but we're trying to change that trend by showing how tuna makes a great snack meal before the main meal. When you consider the nutrition, affordability, convenience and taste, you'll see why we say that Bumble Bee tuna is the World's Best Snack Meal to get everyone through the hustle and bustle of the season."

The "Tuna Lovers Advent Calendar" from Bumble Bee is available for a limited time only at www.WorldsBestSnackMeal.com. (Fine print: We've produced a limited quantity of these adorable 12-day advent calendars priced at $29.99 each, plus shipping. The website will close to sales when we sell out – so don't sleep on this oppor'TUNA'ity).

Want to win one? Visit Bumble Bee on social media between November 27th and December 4th for your opportunity to enter a "Tuna Lovers Advent Calendar" giveaway! Click here for complete giveaway terms and conditions.

ABOUT BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS

Bumble Bee Seafoods is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people's lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 120-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy, and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing, and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean.

Bumble Bee's full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow's® and Beach Cliff®. For more information about the company, visit TheBumbleBeeCompany.com. For product information, visit https://www.bumblebee.com/.

Media contact: Liz Conant, liz.conant@fleishman.com

