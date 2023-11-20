Segway-Ninebot Receives the World's First Tick Mark Certificate for Kids e-KickScooter

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway-Ninebot, a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions, is pleased to announce that its children's electric scooter, the Ninebot e-KickScooter C2 Pro, has received the prestigious Tick Mark certification from Intertek, making it the world's first children's electric scooter to achieve this distinction.

Intertek has helped companies around the world to ensure the quality and safety of products, processes, and systems for more than 130 years. The Tick Mark is an independent and impartial product performance verification certification by Intertek. The Intertek Tick Mark certification is specifically designed to provide manufacturers, distributors, and retailers with a unique selling point in the marketplace. It offers consumers reassurance and confidence in their product purchases.

The Ninebot e-KickScooter C2 Pro is an electric scooter specially designed for children and teenagers by Segway-Ninebot. The product weighs about 10.7kg and has a maximum load capacity of 60kg. It can reach a maximum speed of 20km/h and has a maximum range of 12 kilometers at full speed. It is one of the most popular children's electric scooters on the market. In addition to obtaining the Tick Mark certificate, this scooter has also passed multiple international certification tests, including SGS, TüV, and EU RoHS.

This is not the first time that Segway-Ninebot has obtained certification from international authoritative organizations. Earlier this year, three electric scooters under Segway-Ninebot, S90L, Max Plus X (SNSC 2.4), and SNSC2.3.3, were awarded the first global life cycle assessment verification statement (referred to as 'LCA verification statement') by TÜV Süd, an internationally renowned certification organization. Segway-Ninebot's innovative short-distance transportation products, such as electric scooters, have gained international recognition for their contribution to global green travel.

Several electric scooters under Segway-Ninebot have previously obtained the first batch of EN 17128:2020 standard certification issued by the international authoritative certification organization BV Group and TUV Rheinland, making it the first company in the world to meet the new admission requirements for electric scooters in the European market and obtain certification since the release of EN 17128:2020 standard by the French Standardization Commission (AFNOR). Now, Segway-Ninebot's electric scooters have once again obtained the highly influential Tick Mark certification in the industry, further confirming the technical strength and reliability of Segway-Ninebot's products.

In the future, Segway-Ninebot will continue to be committed to driving industry transformation through technological innovation, providing users with more intelligent and convenient innovative short-distance travel products, and also actively promote the construction of industry standards and international development from an industry perspective, contributing to the long-term sustainable and high-quality development of the entire industry.

