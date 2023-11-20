Steelcase 2023 Impact Report Announces Significant Progress Toward the Wellbeing of People and the Planet

New report demonstrates measurable progress toward building community and belonging for people and reducing environmental impact with ambitious climate goals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelcase, a global design and thought leader in the world of work, announces the release of its 2023 Impact Report, Our Work Toward Better Futures. The report highlights the company's recent accomplishments that improve the wellbeing of people and the planet.

Steelcase Logo (PRNewswire)

Steelcase has long been a leader in doing better for the world. With aggressive climate reduction goals, the company was the first in the industry to become carbon neutral in 2020, the first to set science-based targets to reduce emissions from its operations by 50%, the first to partner with suppliers to establish their own emissions reduction targets and the first, and only, to offer products with CarbonNeutral® certification.

Better Futures for People

The new report details how the company is building community and belonging for people with its work toward equitable access to opportunity in the workplace and the world, focused on three significant areas of impact – helping communities thrive, fostering inclusion and acting with integrity. Progress includes:

Activating community partnerships in 37 Steelcase locations around the world and partnering with 169 organizations on more than 278 projects to address the root causes of inequalities around the world.

Contributing more than $8.6M in charitable giving, including employee donations to United Way, employee matching gifts, and grants from the Steelcase Foundation.

Volunteering more than 39,632 hours since 2021, on the way to a goal of 100,000 hours by 2030.

Growing employee participation in DEI learning experiences by 43.7% and offering more than 200 DEI learning experiences.

Building the inclusive design practice by collaborating alongside global advocates and community to share best practices and develop inclusive design strategies.

"Our goal is to help people do their best work by creating places that work better. But making products in the 21st century compels us to ask, 'How can we design better futures for the wellbeing of people and the planet?'" said Kim Dabbs, Steelcase vice president of ESG and social innovation. "Our 2023 Impact Report represents all the hard work being done throughout our organization and I'm grateful and proud of our teams that work tirelessly every day to create better futures for people and the planet."

Better Futures for the Planet

As a leading manufacturer, Steelcase is doing better for the planet by recognizing its role in climate change and actively reducing its environmental impact. The company's leadership can be seen in its progress on three significant areas of impact – reducing its carbon footprint, designing for circularity and choosing and using materials responsibly. Progress includes:

Achieving a 24% reduction toward the 2030 Science Based Targets initiative-approved goal of reducing emissions by half since 2019. Adding solar panels, expanding LED lighting and reducing use of natural gas helped Steelcase achieve this reduction.

Partnering with 12 suppliers to set their own science-based emissions reduction targets, an area of focus that leads the industry in its ambitious effort to enlist suppliers to also reduce their emissions.

Introducing the industry's first, and only, products with CarbonNeutral ® certification, helping customers offset carbon emissions for the entire lifecycle of a product.

Diverting 6,642 tons of furniture from the landfill since 2021 with its end-of-use partners.

Piloting new ways to package, ship and deliver products, averaging 40% recycled content in all Steelcase brand product packaging, and working on phasing out single use plastics in packing and increasing recycled content.

Leading the industry in the number of BIFMA LEVEL ® 3 certified products, a rigorous sustainability standard.

Offering the most products in the Origin sustainability library.

"There is always more to do, and we're committed to making progress every day. That's why our goals are grounded in science, and we are focused on actions that help mitigate the worst effects of climate change," said Dabbs.

Steelcase has been recognized by many for its leadership in improving the wellbeing of people and the planet. The organization received an EcoVadis Gold rating and was named a Best Employer for Women by Forbes, a Best Employer for New Grads by Forbes, one of America's 50 Most Community-Minded Companies by Points of Light, one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune, a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and one of the 2024 Best Companies to Work For by the U.S. News and World Report.

Learn more about Steelcase and its work to create better futures for people and the planet at Steelcase.com/People-Planet .

About Steelcase

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1912, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2023 revenue of $3.2 billion. With our 12,000 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

