CUTENESS ALERT! Inflatable Christmas Critters for Holiday Fun

Gemmy Airblown® Inflatable Christmas Characters Blow Up the Cute Factor

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decorate for Christmas with adorable critter characters from Gemmy! Walmart is your go-to shopping spot for family-friendly Chri­stmas inflatables that kids will love. Find these fun inflatables and more in-store and online at Walmart.

Decorate for Christmas with adorable critter characters from Gemmy! (PRNewswire)

Discover a delightful selection of Christmas Airblown® Inflatable critters from Gemmy!

Puppy Power

Available in three styles, dog lovers will howl over these 3.5-ft puppies decked out in Santa hats. Choose from a Playful Puppy wearing a colorful teal and red striped scarf, a Christmas Pug with a fancy red and white bow tie, and a Christmas Husky with bright blue eyes wearing a midnight blue scarf with starry polka dots.

Itty Bitty Land & Sea Inflatables

There's something for everyone with a menagerie of styles for animal lovers. Each of these 3.5-ft Christmas inflatables wears a Santa hat:

Orange Kitty with white accents and a green scarf is purr-fect for cat lovers. A sweetwith white accents and a green scarf is purr-fect for cat lovers.

Pink Piggy is styled with a red snout, red hooves, and curly pink tail. Fresh off the farm, an inflatableis styled with a red snout, red hooves, and curly pink tail.

Stegosaurus with red spikes. Dino fans will roar over an aqua bluewith red spikes.

Sea Turtle is styled with a green, patterned fabric. Cool as a cucumber and, like totally, in cruising mode, theis styled with a green, patterned fabric.

Alligator, also styled with green-patterned fabric, holds a red snowflake ornament in his mouth. Open wide! The inflatable, also styled with green-patterned fabric, holds a red snowflake ornament in his mouth.

Plush with Patterns

Caribou and cow enthusiasts are in for a good time with the Moose in Christmas Sweater and Highland Christmas Cow. Wearing a red Christmas sweater and green scarf, the wintry moose inflatable wears a plaid hat with fuzzy plush accents. The Scottish Highland cow is styled with long shaggy hair and a plaid scarf.

6-ft Inflatables with Socks

Last but not least, two eye-catching inflatables complete the critter collection: A Dalmatian Dog styled with red and green Christmas socks and a Christmas Llama wearing red and white polka dot socks with teal accents.

Find Gemmy Christmas critter inflatables in-store and online at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gemmy Industries