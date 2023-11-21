The Orb and David Gilmour Launch 'Metallic Spheres In Colour' AI Global Remix Project For Fans

Innovative artist-led application of AI enables fans to reimagine audio and cover art from latest album

Developed in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, Legacy Recordings and Vermillio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orb and David Gilmour, the guitar and voice of Pink Floyd, recently released 'Metallic Spheres In Colour,' a visionary re-interpretation of their 2010 ambient classic 'Metallic Spheres.' Now in a new use of artificial intelligence led by major recording artists, they are stretching the creative possibilities of the remix project even further by inviting fans around the world to reimagine music from the new album, as well as its cover art, with AI-powered tools.

Starting today, fans can visit metallicspheres.io to create their own personalized AI track and artwork remixed from portions of 'Metallic Spheres In Colour.' Visitors to the site will follow a series of prompts indicating the emotion they want the album's artwork to convey, plus mood and tempo preferences for the available audio. The site, using artificial intelligence capabilities, then generates a new version for playback. Fans can share links to their creations via social media along with their reimagined album covers, and there will be an opportunity to purchase full length remixes as a download in the coming weeks.

In addition, select fan remixes of the 'Metallic Spheres In Colour' album cover image, based on the original image by artist Simon Ghahary, may be included in an upcoming music video supporting the album.

Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings are collaborating with The Orb and David Gilmour to develop the 'Metallic Spheres In Colour' AI project in partnership with Vermillio, the first generative AI platform that empowers creators and protects their work using Authenticated AI. With Vermillio's generative AI platform, creators can style, own and track AI-powered digital creations using text-to-image and image-to-image styling tools, while creating audio remixes and variations benefitting artists.

A unique artist-led application of AI

An all-new use of artificial intelligence technology by globally renowned recording artists, the 'Metallic Spheres In Colour' AI Remix is powered by machine learning and a custom generative AI model developed for the project.

Remixes of the album art are generated from users listening to selections from 'Metallic Spheres In Colour's musical movements in a live group setting and typing in text that describes how the audio they are hearing makes them feel. The AI model then creates new images in the style of Ghahary's original based on the emotions it detects in the language inputs.

Next, fans can reimagine the audio by using sliders to indicate the desired mood (chill -> high energy) and tempo (slower -> faster) they want the music to convey. The user's choices are then combined with the emotional input from the album art they personalized to create a new remix of the movement selection.

About 'Metallic Spheres' / 'Metallic Spheres In Colour'

In Spring 2009 Ambient pioneers The Orb and producer Youth were asked to remix a version of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Chicago/Change The World", recorded by David Gilmour in aid of the British Hacker Gary McKinnon, who was facing extradition to the USA. David Gilmour contributed further guitar parts to the mix and Youth and Orb leader Alex Paterson turned this session into a two ambient suites, the 28 minute 'Metallic' and the 20-minute 'Spheres' and released under the name 'Metallic Spheres,' which was initially released in 2010.

'Metallic Spheres In Colour' is the new 2023 remix/reimagining of the original 'Metallic Spheres' album. This new version has been masterminded by Alex Paterson, founder of The Orb, alongside writing partner and current member of The Orb Michael Rendall and producer Youth. This new version of the album also features brand new artwork created by Simon Ghahary http://www.ghahary.com.

THE ORB AND DAVID GILMOUR

METALLIC SPHERES IN COLOUR

OUT NOW ON LP/CD/DIGITAL

https://theorbdg.lnk.to/MSIC

https://www.davidgilmour.com/

https://www.theorb.com/

ABOUT VERMILLIO

Vermillio is the first generative AI platform to allow creators to style, own and track their digital creations. Vermillio's mission is to empower creators and to inspire the content of the future. Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Dan Neely, Vermillio's team is led by technologists with 100+ years of collective experience building AI software and scaled transaction systems. Prior to Vermillio, Dan founded Networked Insights, an AI software platform.

ABOUT SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

At Sony Music Entertainment, we honor the creative journey. Our creators shape movements, culture, communities, even history. And we've played a pioneering role in music history, from establishing the first-ever music label to inventing the flat disc record. We've nurtured some of music's most iconic artists and produced some of the most influential recordings of all time. Today, we work in more than 100 countries, supporting a diverse and distinctive roster of talented creators at every level and on every stage. Situated at the intersection of music, entertainment, and technology, we bring imagination and expertise to emerging products and platforms, embrace new business models, and employ breakthrough tools—all to support the creative community's experimentation, risk-taking, and growth. And we form deep, trusted, cause-based partnerships to uplift and empower communities around the world. Sony Music Entertainment is part of the global Sony family. Learn more about our creators and labels here.

