Stone Group, A Converge Company, Achieves Dell Technologies Titanium Partner Status

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Stone Group, A Converge Company, has achieved Titanium partner status with Dell Technologies.

Dell Titanium Partner Status is the top tier within the Dell Partner Program, an honor Stone Group earned by meeting high standards of revenue thresholds and training requirements. In achieving this level of partnership, Stone Group has demonstrated a deep understanding of Dell's portfolio and an elevated level of competency in Dell's products, allowing the Company to offer an increased level of service and expertise to customers. As a Titanium Partner, Stone Group is also certified in APEX, Core Client, Latitude Rugged, Networking, Server, and Storage solution competencies.

"Converge is excited to announce Stone Group's Dell Titanium Partner Status," stated John Teltsch, Chief Revenue Officer of Converge. "Alongside our Titanium status in North America, Stone's achievement of this high level of Dell partnership in the UK will greatly enhance our ability to best serve our Dell customers across the globe."

"We're thrilled to cement our partnership with Dell as a Converge company and are excited to be able to offer a wider range of client device and server solutions for our customers configured to their needs," said Simon Harbridge, CEO of Stone Group, A Converge Company.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

