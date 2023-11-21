Contact Troubleshooters
Truist to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers will present at the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in New York City.

A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $543 billion as of September 30, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.