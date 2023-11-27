Halia Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

Halia will present 3 posters with new positive data and a company showcase providing an overview of its clinical programs targeting the inflammasome

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will take place December 9 – 12, 2023, in San Diego, California, and virtually.

Halia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is discovering and developing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory disorders and neurological diseases. Halia is advancing innovative medicines that target the immune system's response to resolve chronic inflammation and eliminate the damage caused by aberrantly activated immune responses. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com.

ASH is one of the largest gatherings of the international hematology community, bringing together experts in the field to discuss the latest research in pathogenesis and clinical treatment of hematologic diseases. Halia will present a company showcase, which will provide an overview of the company's mission, values, and therapeutics currently in development for chronic inflammatory and neurological diseases targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome. The company will have an exhibition booth at the event and will be presenting 3 posters with new positive preclinical data that supports the development of its lead asset, HT-6184, the first drug candidate to target the protein NEK7 through an allosteric mechanism to inhibit NLRP3 inflammasome activity, in multiple indications.

"We look forward to engaging with other experts, fostering current and new collaborations, and establishing valuable connections with top researchers at ASH," said Dr. Dave J. Bearss, CEO and President of Halia Therapeutics. "We are delighted to showcase our company and highlight the importance of our novel approach in targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome. We are especially thrilled to present, for the first time, preliminary data highlighting the efficacy of our lead asset, HT-6184, in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) indications, as we believe that targeting this pathway holds significant promise for many additional hematological diseases".

Information on the presentations is listed below.

Company Showcase Presentation Details

Title: Halia Therapeutics – Targeting the Chronic Inflammatory Bone Marrow Microenvironment

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presenter: David Bearss, Ph.D., CEO of Halia Therapeutics and Alan List, MD, Halia Therapeutics

Time: 4:00 PM – 4:15 PM PT

Location: Room 5B (San Diego Convention Center)

Poster Presentations:

Title: The Dual Inflammasome/Myddosome Inhibitor HT-6184 Restores Erythropoiesis in MDS/AML

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Session Name: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster I

Presenter: Amit Verma, MD

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number: 1417

Title: Modulation of NLRP3 Inflammasome in Monocytes By HT-6184 in a Single-Cell Proteomic Study

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Session Name: 201. Granulocytes, Monocytes, and Macrophages: Poster I

Presenter: Devan Bursey, MS

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number: 1170

Title: HT-6184 Inhibits the Formation of the NLRP3 Inflammasome in Human Monocytic THP-1 Cells

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Session Name: 201. Granulocytes, Monocytes, and Macrophages: Poster III

Presenter: Ben Bearss, MS

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Publication Number: 3916

About NLRP3

Activation of NLRP3 triggers the release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18 and induces a lytic cell death process called pyroptosis. These processes lead to systemic chronic inflammation. Halia's therapeutic inhibition of NLRP3 prevents the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and promotes its disassembly once formed, thereby inhibiting the production and release of IL-1β and IL-18. Persistent activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is thought to drive the onset and progression of many conditions, including fibrotic, dermatological, and auto-inflammatory diseases. Significant neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis are also driven by prolonged NLRP3 activation.

About HT-6184

HT-6184 is the first drug candidate to target the protein NEK7 through an allosteric mechanism. NEK7 is an essential component of the NLRP3 inflammasome and is critical for its assembly and the maintenance of NLRP3 activity. In preclinical models, Halia has shown that inhibiting the ability of NEK7 to bind to NLRP3 leads to a disruption in the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome complex, thereby inhibiting the signaling from the inflammasome and reducing the inflammatory response. Preclinical models also showed that in addition to disrupting the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, HT-6184 promotes the disassembly of the inflammasome once activated.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

