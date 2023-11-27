Top Biopharma Commits to Veeva Vault CRM for Global Customer Engagement

GSK is one of the first industry adopters of the next-generation CRM as technology for commercial innovation

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that GSK will be one of the first top biopharma companies to migrate to Veeva Vault CRM. By adopting the next generation of CRM for life sciences, GSK plans to unlock the new technology innovation to interact with customers based on their needs and in ways that work best for them, leading to more effective healthcare professional (HCP) engagement.

"Data and technology are core to achieving GSK's aim to positively impact 2.5 billion people by the end of 2030, so moving to Vault CRM is a clear next step for us as we advance our highly tailored HCP engagement," says Kieron Scrutton, senior vice president of commercial and digital technology at GSK. "Veeva deeply understands the life sciences industry and has the expertise and vision in commercial technology to help biopharma companies like ours bring complex therapies to patients who need them for years to come."

Scrutton is one of the keynote speakers at Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe. They will share how Vault CRM is a key enabler of future commercial agility, innovation, and differentiation.

GSK field team members rely upon Veeva's commercial applications to expand and deepen customer relationships and launch new medicines with efficiency and compliance. Vault CRM will include the full functionality of market-leading Veeva CRM on the Veeva Vault Platform, unlocking new opportunities for more connected, customer-centric engagement across sales, medical, and marketing. Vault CRM is part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, the technology foundation for commercial innovation. GSK has adopted Veeva products and services across many other areas of its commercial and development value chains.

"Over the past decade, GSK and Veeva have built a trusted partnership working together to advance its commercial strategy to best support patients," said Tom Schwenger, president and chief operating officer at Veeva. "GSK will continue its forward-thinking approach to customer relationships by taking full advantage of Vault CRM and future innovations."

