Tampa General Hospital Completes Acquisition of Bravera Health and Introduces "TGH North"

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) announced today the completion of its acquisition of the Bravera Health network. The hospitals, clinical operations, services, providers and team members that were previously owned and operated by certain subsidiaries of Community Health Systems, Inc., will form TGH North, a division of TGH and an important extension of one of the nation's leading academic health systems.

"We have a bold vision to offer world-class health care, research and innovation to communities throughout Florida, and a key step toward realizing this vision is embracing partnerships that allow us to expand services where they are needed most," said John Couris, President and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "By bringing the Bravera Health network into our system and coming together as one organization, we will be stronger in our united mission to transform health care for all Floridians."

With this expansion of Tampa General's academic health system, residents in Citrus and Hernando counties will benefit from the local care they've grown to depend on, while gaining access to a broader network of providers, experts and specialists. In partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa General combines clinical care, teaching and research to deliver the best possible outcomes, including cutting-edge technologies, resources and therapies, to the communities they serve.

The creation of TGH North through TGH's acquisition of the Bravera Health network, includes:

TGH Spring Hill (formerly Bravera Health Spring Hill)

TGH Brooksville (formerly Bravera Health Brooksville)

TGH Crystal River (formerly Bravera Health Seven Rivers)

One freestanding ER

Two ambulatory surgery centers

Ten primary care and specialty care clinics

With the addition of TGH North, Tampa General's academic health system now encompasses six hospitals, more than 150 care locations and nearly 14,000 team members and providers. The system provides the highest level of complex care to treat the most severe illnesses and conditions for patients from 23 counties across Florida. The system is recognized as one of the nation's best hospitals, according to U.S. News & World Report, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. TGH is committed to clinical excellence, patient safety, innovation, research, education, and patient satisfaction.

"With the creation of TGH North, we're investing in this growing, vibrant region," said Steve Short, EVP & President of TGH North. "The communities in Citrus and Hernando counties can continue to depend on their local hospitals, while benefiting from the cutting-edge research conducted at TGH and USF Health, and access to a broader network of providers that offer rare and complex specialized care."

Physicians and team members at TGH North join Florida's coast-to-coast network of leading providers and team members who already make up Tampa General Hospital. Together as one combined team, they will all benefit from the vast knowledge, expertise and experience across the network that contribute toward higher quality care and better patient outcomes. In addition, Tampa General offers a variety of professional development opportunities that strengthen team engagement, advance career growth and promote personal development.

This acquisition marks the largest expansion for Tampa General in recent years, but is just the latest in a series of strategic efforts to expand access to world-class health care across the state of Florida and transform the nation's health care landscape. TGH prioritizes innovation, advances technologies and adopts new methods for the delivery of academic-based care.

In 2020, TGH launched CareComm, a mission style command center that uses AI applications to integrate care coordination system-wide and improve operational efficiency. In 2022, the system launched TGH at Home, an innovative program offering hospital quality care, daily in-home visits and 24/7 remote patient monitoring in the comfort of the patient's own home where they can be supported by loved ones. Through the Tampa Medical & Research District, anchored by Tampa General and USF Health, the region is attracting renowned clinicians and researchers to Florida, resulting in increased access to experts, cutting-edge research, education, and technology for patients and students.

Collectively, these developments and the formation of TGH North, combined with the day-to-day work of TGH providers and team members across the state, are leveling up the exceptional, world-class care for which patients turn to Tampa General Hospital.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

