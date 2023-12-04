DENSO Announces Organizational and Executive Changes

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organizational structure, executives' responsibilities and personnel, effective January 1, 2024.

DENSO has announced at "DENSO DIALOG DAY 2023" that it will evolve from being "a Tier 1 supplier that supports the auto industry" to "a Tier 1 supplier that supports a mobility-centered society," aiming to maximize the value of the entire mobility society, in addition to vehicles. To achieve this, DENSO has announced its commitment to three challenges: "evolution of mobility," "strengthening of foundational technology," and "creation of new value." To materialize these goals, the following organizational and executive changes will be implemented.

In terms of the executive structure, two executive vice presidents will assume responsibility for the company's major management resources in the following two areas, accelerating the formulations and execution of growth strategies. Additionally, to strengthen and expand technological development areas that will spur new growth, a Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) position will be established. Yasuhiko Yamazaki, will hold the role, focusing on technology and human resources, and also be promoted to executive vice president.

I. Organizational Changes

1. To strongly promote the electric propulsion unit business for aerial mobility, various functions within the Electrification Business Group will be consolidated, and a new "Electric Sora-Mobi Business Promotion Department" will be established. This organization will be built with the aim of future mass production, encompassing advanced development, production technology, and quality assurance.

2. In the inverter business, DENSO has been strengthening its horizontal lineup that can be installed in various electric mobility options such as HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs. However, moving forward, to expand the vertical lineup from electric drive systems to components to components such as power modules the module and power card divisions within the Advanced Devices Business Group will be consolidated into the Electrification Business Group, to establish a responsive system to meet diverse customer needs.

3. The UX*1 Innovation Center Dept. within the Mobility Electronics Business Group and the human research and UX development functions within the Research and Development Center will be merged to establish the "CX*2 Center Department." By expanding the scope of consideration from the user's perspective of utilizing existing products to the customer's perspective, including services and the entire cycle, innovative UX and CX development that is in harmony with the mobility society will be promoted.

4. To lay a foundation for DENSO's hydrogen business that combines the company's strengths in thermal management technology and advanced material technology, a new "Hydrogen Business Development Division" will be created. The aim is to connect industries using hydrogen as a core, and to connect various types of energy towards achieving a carbon-neutral society.

*1 UX: User Experience (customer experience in using products and services)

*2 CX: Customer Experience (overall customer experience from encountering products and services to after-sales support)



II. Changes to Executive Structure and Executives

Name New Current Yasuhiko Yamazaki Executive Vice President Senior Executive Officer Yukihiro Shinohara Retirement Executive Vice President Katsuhiko Takeuchi Senior Executive Officer Senior Director Yasuhisa Sakurai Senior Executive Officer Senior Director

Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2024

Changes are underlined and highlighted in bold

Title Name New Current Chairman & CEO,

Representative Member of the Board Koji Arima CEO CEO President & COO,

Representative

Member of the Board Shinnosuke

Hayashi COO COO Executive Vice

President,

Representative

Member of the

Board Yasushi Matsui Support of President, CRO,

CCO, CFO, Head of

Corporate Strategy Center,

Group Companies of Japan,

North America area, China

area Support of President, CFO,

Head of Corporate Strategy

Center, Group Companies of

Japan, North America area,

China area Member of the Board, Senior Executive Officer Kenichiro Ito CEO of EU area, President

of DENSO International

Europe, South American

area CHRO, Head of General

Administration & Human

Resources Center, EU area,

Asia area, Korea area Executive Vice

President Yasuhiko

Yamazaki Support of President, CIO,

CQO, CHRO, Head of

General Administration &

Human Resources Center,

Australia-Asia area, Korea

area Head of Thermal Systems

Business Group Senior Executive Officer Yoshifumi Kato CTO, Advanced Mobility

Systems Business

Development Div., President

of MIRISE Technologies,

Software Development

Center (Executive Vice

President) of Toyota Motor

Corporation Chief Technology Officer

(CTO), Head of Advanced

Devices Business Group,

Advanced Mobility Systems

Business Development Div.,

President of MIRISE

Technologies, Software

Development Center

(Executive Vice President) of

Toyota Motor Corporation (concurrent) Senior Executive Officer Yasuhiro Iida CEO of India area, President

of DENSO International India CEO of India area, President of

DENSO International India Senior Executive Officer Hirotsugu Takeuchi CDO, Head of IT Digital

Center, Head of Research

& Development Center,

Social Innovation Business

Development Function Unit,

President of SOKEN CDO, Head of IT Digital

Center, Head of Research &

Development Center, Social

Innovation Business

Development Function Unit,

President of SOKEN Senior Executive Officer Hidehiro Yokoo Head of Legal, External

Affairs & Communications

Center, Tokyo Office, Audit

Dept., Managing of Japan

Region Dept. Food Value

Chain Business

Development Div. Head of Legal, External Affairs

& Communications Center,

Tokyo Office, Audit Dept.,

Managing of Japan Region

Dept. Food Value Chain

Business Development Div. Senior Executive Officer Jiro Ebihara CMzO, Head of Production

Innovation Center, Head of

Purchasing Group , FA

Business Development Div. CMzO, Head of Production

Innovation Center, FA Business Development

Div., Environment Neutral Systems Development Div., Senior Executive Officer Hisashi Iida Head of Powertrain

Systems Business Group,

Head of Injection

Components Business Unit, Hydrogen Business

Promotion Div., Environment Neutral

Systems Development

Div Head of Powertrain Systems

Business Group, Head of

Injection Components

Business Unit Senior Executive Officer Katsuhiko Takeuchi Head of Thermal Systems

Business Group Head of Electrification Systems Business Group Senior Executive Officer Yasuhisa Sakurai Head of OEM Sales and Marketing Group, Solution Sales & Marketing Group,

Corporate Strategy Div. Head of OEM Sales and Marketing Group, Solution Sales & Marketing Group,

Corporate Strategy Div.

Reference: Official names of CxO

CEO: Chief Executive Officer

COO: Chief Operating Officer

CRO: Chief Risk Officer

CIO: Chief Innovation Officer (Newly Established)

CCO: Chief Compliance Officer

CQO: Chief Quality Officer

CFO: Chief Financial Officer

CTO: Chief Technology Officer

CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer

CMzO: Chief Monozukuri Officer

CSwO: Chief Software Officer

CDO: Chief Digital Officer

About DENSO CORPORATION

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

