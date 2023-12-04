SANTA TERESA UNVEILS NEW "GREAT RUM, GREATER PURPOSE" CAMPAIGN: A VISUAL JOURNEY FROM FARM TO BOTTLE AND SOCIAL TRANSFORMATION

Redefining the art of rum making, Santa Teresa® 1796 rum is shining light on human stories of redemption, resilience, and purpose in their newest campaign

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Teresa, Venezuela's oldest producer of award-winning single-estate rum, proudly debuts its latest ad campaign, "Great Rum, Greater Purpose," for the first time getting to the heart of the transformational journey integral to Santa Teresa's mission. Through a captivating visual exploration of the meticulous process behind crafting the family-owned brand's renowned triple-aged Solera rum and ongoing work through Project Alcatraz, a social reintegration program run through the "Fundación Santa Teresa," the campaign serves as a testament to the brand's dedication to exceptional rum craftsmanship and meaningful societal impact.

Directed by award-winning cinematographer and director, Matt Bendo, and featuring Venezuelan actor and director, César Manzano, the new campaign, shot entirely at the Hacienda Santa Teresa in Venezuela's Aragua Valley, highlights the artistry behind the creation of the single estate rum and the key figures who embody the spirit of resilience and transformation that defines Santa Teresa, including Master Distiller, Nancy Duarte, and Anther Herrera, one of the many ex-gang members whose life was changed by Santa Teresa's Project Alcatraz program and who recently led the Alcatraz Rugby Club to win this year's National Rugby Club League championship.

"Santa Teresa's mission has always been to showcase the best of Venezuela to the world. Not only do we take immense pride in the transformational solera process that creates our triple-aged award-winning Santa Teresa 1796 rum, we are also proud of the lasting impact Santa Teresa has had on the community," says Alberto Vollmer, CEO of Santa Teresa Rum. "The new campaign allows us to show all sides of who Santa Teresa is as a company and what drives us to continue the legacy generations from our founding and for generations to come."

Central to the campaign is the profound commitment to fostering positive change through Santa Teresa's unwavering support for Project Alcatraz, an initiative that serves as a channel of hope for those seeking redemption and a fresh start through a combination of vocational training, psychological assistance, and the unexpected sport of rugby.

Since its launch in 2003, Project Alcatraz has provided social rehabilitation and career opportunities at the Hacienda Santa Teresa to more than 200 ex-gang members and provided education opportunities to more than 2,000 youth participants through Project Alcatraz's youth prevention program. Since 2013, Project Alcatraz's methodology has been implemented across 34 penitentiary centers in Venezuela, spreading the mission outside of the Hacienda's territory and expanding career opportunities to the greater Venezuelan community.

Working alongside local film and production talent, the "Great Rum, Greater Purpose" campaign was produced in collaboration with Venezuelan production agency, Black Cat. The campaign was conceptualized by Only Much Louder (OML) a Mumbai, India-based content and entertainment media house that has been at the epicenter of driving cultural impact for brands.

"Great Rum, Greater Purpose" assets will go live December 1st across brand-owned platforms including Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Santa Teresa 1796, please visit www.santateresarum.com. To learn more about Project Alcatraz, please visit www.santateresarum.com/project-alcatraz/.

About Santa Teresa:

Santa Teresa is the first rum producer in Venezuela, originating from the valley of Aragua, its story started as a sugar cane plantation in 1796 and remains to this day as a family-owned business. Santa Teresa rums have been produced at Hacienda Santa Teresa for more than two centuries and are now present in more than 40 countries. Registered in 1909, the Santa Teresa brand boasts the title of Venezuela's very first rum trademark – as well as proudly carrying the "Ron de Venezuela" (Rum of Venezuela) DOC label.

