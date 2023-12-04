Xiao-I Showcases Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model and Its Cutting-Edge Applications at Abu Dhabi Finance Week

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Hui Yuan, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, recently took the stage at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week ("ADFW") alongside distinguished speakers to share a practical application of Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model ("LLM"). The event, held in Abu Dhabi from November 27th to 30th, brought together industry leaders to provide an in-depth exploration of the cutting-edge advancements in large language models.

ADFW, known as the most influential finance, investment, and economic event in the MENA region, focused on the theme of "Investing in The Transition Era" during its recent edition. This event brought together global financial industry leaders to delve into the opportunities and challenges presented by the economic, technological, and sustainability shifts impacting the global economic landscape. The event provided a unique platform to explore these dynamic changes and their potential impact on the financial world.

Mr. Yuan highlighted the abundance of models in today's landscape and emphasized three crucial factors determining a model's success: controllable, customizable, and deliverable. "Controllable" involves overseeing various aspects like ideology, adherence to laws, arithmetic algorithms, cultural values, and ethics. "Customizable" focuses on tailoring models to meet specific customer needs, covering adjustments in model features, content, components, and scenarios. On the other hand, "deliverable" stresses the importance of affordability, considering low computing power, feasibility in deployment, and acceptable training costs. This is especially crucial for small and medium enterprises.

As a leading player in leveraging cognitive intelligence to empower diverse industries, Xiao-I has accumulated over two decades of implementation experiences and established a comprehensive portfolio. Hua Zang LLM, serving as a practical big data solution, offers a controllable, customizable, and deliverable large language model. Its robust intelligent dialog capability, powered by cutting-edge natural language processing algorithms, enhances Xiao-I's ability to engage in more natural and fluent conversations. In targeted application scenarios, Xiao-I facilitates Hua Zang LLM's entry into vertical fields such as finance, government, healthcare, construction, culture, and tourism. This versatility is achieved through a flexible customizable mechanism and cost-effective arithmetic operations. The distinct attributes of Hua Zang LLM's big model, encapsulated as "controllable, customizable, and deliverable," seamlessly align with evolving algorithmic trends, effectively meeting the diverse needs of various industries and scenarios.

At the event, Xiao-I demonstrated the practical application of Hua Zang LLM in its innovative product: the intelligent baby crib which monitors infants' vital signs, showcasing advanced algorithms. This innovative product addresses some of the challenges faced by new parents, aiming to foster a comprehensive approach to infant safety. This integration of AI is an example of the inception of a new era in proactive maternal and infant safety and health management.

Mr. Yuan emphasized the significance of large language models as a pivotal technology. Foreseeing a surge in enterprises adopting these models, he envisions the development of a myriad of applications across various scenarios in the near future. Furthermore, he stressed that attention must be directed towards refining communication and interaction between humans and AI. This strategic focus ensures mastery of core manipulation technologies amid ongoing algorithmic advancements, ultimately enabling machines to better enhance our daily lives more effectively.

