Neogen® Announces Biosecurity Partnership with TerraNova

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has partnered with the TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, Florida, making the company the official biosecurity provider of the facility.

TerraNova Equestrian Center, a premier Florida equestrian destination, is designed to deliver an unparalleled experience for competitors and horses while keeping safety a priority. The equestrian center features multiple world-class facilities, including six all-weather arenas, a cross-country course, and stables, welcoming riders and horses at all levels of equestrian competition.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen businesses of all kinds refocus on the necessity to take stronger precautions to stop the spread of disease," said Brittny Arbour, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Neogen. "Through our partnership with TerraNova, Neogen will be able to further showcase our biosecurity and equine health products, including the COMPANION® line of cleaners and disinfectant solutions. We are proud to work with TerraNova to protect horses, their owners, and all others who visit the showgrounds."

"TerraNova is excited to work with Neogen, an innovative company dedicated to elevating the level of animal safety," says Hannah Herrig-Ketelboeter, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at TerraNova. "Neogen's line of products makes it easy for us to maintain our commitment to excellence at our facilities."

The next sponsored event will be the Sarasota Winter Classic at the TerraNova Equestrian Center from January 3-7 and 10-14, 2024. A list of upcoming events at TerraNova can be found through TerraNova's website at https://www.terranovaequestrian.com/events.

Neogen is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen Corporation has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

