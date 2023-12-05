TWO MORE MIAMI TELEVISION STATIONS LAUNCH NEXTGEN TV BROADCASTS

Local Stations WPLG and WSVN Launch a Second Stick, Bringing Enhanced Video and Audio, Interactive Applications and Upgradable Technology to its Free, Over-the-Air Services

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami television viewers can continue to experience the future of broadcast television as two more stations have come together to offer more NEXTGEN TV service. Otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is a revolutionary, free digital broadcast technology that utilizes the internet and digital applications, presenting viewers with more news and entertainment choices while providing broadcasters with a more compelling and interactive way to deliver their content. The two additional stations add five new services to the Miami market, now bringing it to a combined total of 11 NEXTGEN TV services, for Miami's more than 1.7 million television households.

Miami viewers can now access five more channels over-the-air for free with NEXTGEN TV from local stations WPLG and WSVN.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide our viewers NEXTGEN TV in South Florida," stated Bert Medina, president and CEO at WPLG-TV. "Our goal is to provide our audience with the best quality video and audio experience available. Our mission continues to be to inform, entertain and educate our community. This is a natural evolution for us."

Miami viewers can now access five more channels over-the-air (OTA) for free with NEXTGEN TV: ABC's WPLG-TV (ABC, channel 10); FOX's WSVN-TV (FOX, channel 7); WSVN-TV (TheGrio, channel 7.2); and WSVN-TV (This TV, channel 7.3). Additionally, WPLG has started broadcasting LOCAL 10 Plus. The service provides LOCAL 10 News, weather, traffic and entertainment for viewers. Until today, this service was available only via streaming. NEXTGEN TV has long promised more spectrum and enhanced local services and this addition is an example of the value to the broadcast viewers.

"WSVN's strong, loyal viewership will benefit from NEXTGEN TV's technology, as it will greatly improve television reception," stated Paul Magnes, co-president and general manager at WSVN-TV. "We can now offer our viewers a more compelling way to watch 7 NEWS, live sports and programming, over-the-air."

Viewers watching these channels can look forward to enhanced television viewing provided by NEXTGEN TV as a complement to streaming platforms, as NEXTGEN TV doesn't compete for household bandwidth with over-the-top content, but is provided as a free OTA service to elevate viewers' experiences.

"Underscoring the demand for NEXTGEN TV, Miami is now a top U.S. media market with multiple major networks—ABC, FOX, CBS, NBC, PBS, Telemundo, and Univision—broadcasting NEXTGEN TV for its viewers," commented Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group leading the NEXTGEN TV transition. "By launching a second stick, these local broadcasters share an ongoing commitment to expand this free service within the Miami area and deliver important local news stories, sports and entertainment. NEXTGEN TV's emergency alert system and dual language capabilities are essential to residents and we're proud that we can give them even more options now."

NEXTGEN TV, a free, OTA service, is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals in 25 years. Now broadcasting in more than 70 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach more than 70% of U.S. television households by the end of 2023.

A feature built into select TV models manufactured by Hisense, Sony, LG Electronics and Samsung, NEXTGEN TV is widely available to consumers at retail across 100 models, starting at $479. While features may vary by device and broadcaster as commercial service expands in local markets, NEXTGEN TV is designed to be future proof, enabling a viewer's television set to advance in lockstep with technological improvements.

NEXTGEN TV delivers:

Stunning 4K , High Dynamic Range (HDR) video

Consistent volume across channels

Added voice clarity with Dolby's Voice +

Movie theater-quality sound

Enhanced internet content on demand

Advanced emergency alerts and information

Expanded and hyperlocal news

Dual language capabilities

Associated with NEXTGEN TV is the RUN3TV web platform that brings interactive experiences and streaming content to over-the-air viewers. Built by broadcasters for broadcasters, RUN3TV's web-based platform architecture enables stations to develop, innovate, and differentiate at the application services layer, allowing a consistent viewer experience across all NEXTGEN TV devices. Broadcasters can leverage advanced advertising in live and streaming content, audience insights, and premium content distribution thanks to the new platform.

WPLG and WSVN join four other stations that launched NEXTGEN TV earlier in January 2023: NBCU's WTVJ (NBC, channel 6); NBCUniversal's WSCV (Telemundo, channel 51); WFOR (CBS, channel 4); WLTV (Univision, channel 23) and WPBT (PBS South Florida, channel 2).

The participating stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the-air or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan . Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

Miami viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com , which offers a guide to cities carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV models.

About Pearl TV:

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

