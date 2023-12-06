Amynta Group to Acquire Sutton Special Risk

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sutton Special Risk Inc. ("Sutton"), a managing general underwriter (MGU) of specialty insurance products based in Toronto, Canada. The acquisition of Sutton expands Amynta's offerings in the accident and health market and accelerates growth plans in the Canadian marketplace. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Sutton, founded in 1978, offers its clients a broad range of accident and health coverages, including personal accident, disability, critical illness, and specialty coverages focused on professional sports and entertainment. Sutton had managed premiums of $65 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2023 (amounts in Canadian dollars). Greg Sutton, President & CEO of Sutton for over 12 years, will continue to lead Sutton.

"Greg and the Sutton team have built a great company with a long and successful track record of delivering client focused solutions," said Robert Giammarco, Chairman and CEO of Amynta Group. "Sutton brings specialty A&H capabilities to Amynta, expanding our underwriting reach with proven leaders in the market. We see significant opportunities to build on Sutton's strong offering and client centric approach to expand their business. We are excited to welcome Greg and his associates to Amynta."

Greg Sutton, President and CEO of Sutton, commented, "Sutton has been built on delivering customized solutions and outstanding service to our clients for over 45 years. We are thrilled to partner with Amynta, who shares our vision and ambitions for the business. Joining forces with Amynta marks a pivotal milestone in the success and future of Sutton, setting the stage for our next chapter of growth. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the same high-quality service and solutions."

About Amynta

Amynta Group is an insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in total managed premium across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit www.amyntagroup.com.

