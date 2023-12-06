Dollar Shave Club Welcomes Two New Electric Grooming Tools to Product Portfolio

The new Style Detailer and 3-in-1 Freestyler join the Double Header Electric Trimmer to enhance the brand's line of electric offerings

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Shave Club is expanding their portfolio of electric grooming products with the introduction of the Style Detailer and the 3-in-1 Freestyler. The new products join the existing Double Header Electric Trimmer , which launched in late 2022, to round out the brand's offering of multitasking electric grooming tools that help consumers unlock the look they want.

The Style Detailer is a waterproof precision trimmer with two interchangeable heads, including a 360° rotary head for nose and ear hairs, and the 3-in-1 Freestyler is a simplified tool with a power trimmer on one end, and a razor on the other, to trim, shave, shape, and edge facial hair to perfection. Dollar Shave Club encourages men to say goodbye to their grooming frustrations with these multi-use tools that were expertly designed to help them in finding their signature style.

"At Dollar Shave Club, we believe crafting your unique look is supposed to be fun, and these new electric tools empower consumers to do just that," said Megan Milazzo, Chief Marketing Officer, Dollar Shave Club. "These new, sleek devices are the perfect way for guys to upgrade their grooming routine to achieve any shave."

More about the Style Detailer:

A modern precision trimmer with tech-forward features and a stylish design

Two interchangeable heads for peak multitasking use; a head for nose and ear hairs and a precision blade for detailing

USB-C rechargeable with Lithium-Ion battery, 100-minutes of cordless runtime (full-charge in 90 minutes), and high speed 7,000 rpm motor

Water resistant, for wet or dry use, and safe for use in the shower

Rinse-to-clean blades for easy maintenance and cleanup

More about the 3-in-1 Freestyler:

3-in-1 multitasking power trimming tool to trim, shave and shape your facial hair

Trimmer on one end with three adjustable lengths (1/3/5mm) and a razor on the other to touch up and edge

Features a self-sharpening ceramic face blade and a built-in adjustable trimmer guard

USB-C rechargeable with Lithium-Ion battery, 60-minutes of cordless runtime (full-charge in 90 minutes), and high speed 6,000 rpm motor

Water resistant, for wet or dry use, and safe for use in the shower

Perfect for at home, at the gym, or on-the-go

Dollar Shave Club's latest electric product innovations come one year after the brand's first foray into the category with the launch of the Double Header Electric Trimmer . This dual purpose tool comes with two interchangeable trimming heads that allows consumers to reserve one for facial hair and one for body hair. The trimmer has been a success for the brand and is currently one of the top five products in its razor portfolio.

The Style Detailer and the 3-in-1 Freestyler are now available for purchase on Dollar Shave Club's website and will be available on Amazon in mid-December retailing for $29.99 and $36.99 respectively. For more information visit www.dollarshaveclub.com or follow @DollarShaveClub on X , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club started in 2011 by solving a huge problem in the shaving industry: shopping for razors sucked. So we did what needed to be done: offered quality, affordable razors, delivered straight to your door. Since then, we've transformed into a multinational, omni-channel, lifestyle brand with retail presence nationwide, and a goal to offer simple solutions for your shave and grooming journey at a great price. Whether you've been with us from the start or just got here, everyone's welcome in the Club.

