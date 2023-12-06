Hyundai Motor America Announces Pricing for 2024 Sonata Including New HTRAC All-Wheel-Drive Model

New 2024 Sonata Offers Refreshed Exterior and Interior, the Sportiest Yet

MSRP Starts at $27,500 for Sonata SEL; Highly Anticipated New HTRAC All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) Model Starts at $29,000 MSRP

2024 Sonata Hybrid Scheduled to Go on Sale in Q1 2024, Starting at $30,800 MSRP

Enhanced Tech Including Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA Updates

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced pricing details for the 2024 Sonata lineup, featuring a bold new look, improved tech and the availability of all-wheel drive for the first time. Customers have the option to choose from three different powertrains: the 2.5L, 2.5L Turbo-GDI, and the integrated 2.0L Hybrid, heightening this sleek sedan's appeal. Breaking new ground for Sonata, the 2024 model introduces HTRAC All-Wheel Drive, now available on the SEL trim, enhancing traction and control like never before.

The Sonata SEL Standard with the 2.5L GDI powertrain has an MSRP of $27,500i ($28,615 including delivery) and the Sonata SEL 2.5L GDI equipped with the new HTRAC All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system has an MSRP of $29,000 ($30,115 including delivery). Anticipated to arrive in Q1 2024, Sonata Hybrid emphasizes efficiency and sophistication at a starting price of $30,800 ($31,915 including delivery). Additionally, the $34,950 ($36,065 including delivery) Sonata N Line targets driving enthusiasts, delivering a sporty look and dynamic driving combined with signature Sonata features.

2024 Sonata Pricing

2024 Model Year Hyundai Sonata Trims Engine Transmission MSRP SEL 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder 8-Speed Automatic w/

SHIFTRONIC® $27,500 SEL AWD 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder 8-Speed Automatic w/

SHIFTRONIC® $29,000 SEL Convenience 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder 8-Speed Automatic w/

SHIFTRONIC® $30,550 N Line 2.5L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder 8-speed N Wet Dual Clutch

Transmission $34,950 HEV SEL 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid 6-Speed Automatic

Transmission $30,800 HEV Limited 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid 6-Speed Automatic

Transmission $37,200

Delivery charge for the 2024 model year Sonata is $1,115.

The 2024 Sonata has undergone a major redesign, embracing Hyundai's "sensuous sportiness" design language. Its exterior showcases a futuristic look with revamped front and rear ends, incorporating sleek lighting and sporty elements. The N Line trim adds quad exhaust outlets, an enlarged front grille, and 19-inch wheels for a more dynamic appearance. Inside, the Sonata offers a driver-centric layout with a modern feel and ambient lighting. The N Line variant stands out with red-accented stitching, unique trim, and exclusive technologies like Active Sound Design and Launch Control, enhancing its sporty persona.

Key Features Highlighted for the New Model Year:

Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates: A standard feature, the 2024 Sonata now offers over-the-airii updates, ensuring swift and seamless updates to its systems, enhancing functionality effortlessly.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Previously a standard feature on 2023 Sonata SE non-navigation equipped) models, wireless device mirroring is now standard on all 2024 Sonata models (navigation and non-navigation equipped models) for enhanced convenience.

Limited HEV Trim's Powered Trunk: Elevating convenience, the Limited HEV trim boasts a fully powered trunk lid, opening and closing at the touch of a button.

Streamlined Transmission Gear Selector: Transitioning from a console/push-button setup to a stalk-mounted selector, the redesigned transmission gear selector optimizes center console space, offering an intuitive and ergonomic experience.

Innovative 12.3" Panoramic Curved Display: The 2024 Sonata introduces an available 12.3" gauge cluster integrated with an available 12.3" navigation unit, forming a single panoramic curved display. This sophisticated feature ensures seamless connectivity and intuitive access to essential functions.

Redesigned Dual Automatic Climate Control: The upgraded dual automatic climate control system now features soft-touch controls with visual feedback and a digital display, offering a heightened level of comfort and control.

Extensive Standard Equipment Appeals to a Broader Sedan Audience

2024 Sonata includes unexpected levels of standard equipment. Key standard features include:

2.5L MPI/GDI 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission

17-inch alloy wheels w/ 215/55R17 tires

Dual LED projector headlights, LED DRL and LED taillights

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection (FCA)

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA)

High Beam Assist (HBA), Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Front, front side, rear side, curtain, and driver's knee airbags (nine total)

Rearview camera w/ dynamic guidelines

Hands-Free Smart Trunk Release

Dual automatic temperature control

Heated front seats

12.3-inch Display Audio AM/FM/HD/SXM

Over-The-Air-Updates

iii package Bluelink Connected Car Services included standard with Bluelink package

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (wireless & wired)

Dual front USB (Type-C) charging & dual rear USB (Type-C) charging

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®

The Hyundai Assurance program promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Details on these promises include:

America's Best Warranty: including a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, and 7-year anti-perforation warranty iv

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of tire rotations v

Sonata Hybrid battery is covered by Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile Hybrid/Electric Battery & Hybrid System Components Warrantyvi

