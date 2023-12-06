Johnson Controls Announces Quarterly Dividend

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock, payable on Jan. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 18, 2023. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.
About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.
Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information
