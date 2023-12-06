Kevelyn Guzman Named Regional Vice President of Coldwell Banker Warburg

Longtime COO takes the helm at storied luxury New York real estate brokerage

NEW YORK , Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Warburg, the premier brokerage that's been at the forefront of New York luxury real estate for more than 100 years, announced today that Kevelyn Guzman , the firm's Chief Operating Officer (COO), will become its new leader. A real estate industry veteran, Guzman has spent over 16 years at Coldwell Banker Warburg, spearheading numerous projects and initiatives, and providing leadership during the many ups and downs of the New York real estate market. Guzman will build a new leadership team to assist her in the new role.

"With more than 16 years at this exceptional firm, I've been privileged to witness its growth and evolution. I'm thrilled to start a new chapter leading Coldwell Banker Warburg, with my new title as a Regional Vice President with the Coldwell Banker brand's national team," said Kevelyn Guzman. "From navigating through challenging times like the financial crisis and the pandemic to driving innovation and growth, including the development of WarburgU and the transition of Warburg Realty to Coldwell Banker Warburg, it's been an incredible journey so far. I look forward to building a strong leadership team and furthering our commitment to excellence in New York's luxury real estate market."

Guzman, a New York City native, joined Warburg Realty in 2007. In her role as COO, she has overseen all internal company functions, managed dozens of staff members, and more than 100 agents across multiple offices. Over the years, she took the reins on numerous build-outs and renovations, played a key role in navigating the firm through the 2008-2009 financial crisis, oversaw a rebuild of the company's IT infrastructure, launched the development of WarburgU, and was a key player in the discussions leading to the acquisition of Warburg Realty by Coldwell Banker Realty in 2021. That same year, she also took point on the rebranding of the firm under the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program; Coldwell Banker Warburg was the first Coldwell Banker company to be fully branded under that Global Luxury brand.

"Kevelyn is a natural leader who has a passion not just for supporting her business and agents, but also the industry at large,"said Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty. "Beyond her accomplishments in the brokerage world, I was thrilled when she helped launch a local chapter of our What Moves Her women's advocacy initiative to further elevate Coldwell Banker Warburg's positive impact and reach in the New York City market. I greatly value the work of Frederick and the entire Warburg team, and look forward to their new chapter."

Guzman earned a BS in Business Administration from Mercy University and worked on Wall Street at a real estate investment firm prior to joining Coldwell Banker Warburg. She has held her real estate license for more than a decade and is an active member of CHIEF, a network dedicated to connecting and supporting women executive leaders. She also spearheaded the introduction of New York City's "What Moves Her" chapter, an initiative that focuses on fostering unity, providing support, and creating opportunities for women. Under her leadership, the chapter has become a networking hub and Guzman's efforts in launching it speak to her commitment to advancing women's roles in business and society.

"As I move into my new role as President Emeritus, I feel uniquely fortunate to turn the leadership of the company I created over to the innovative and brilliant Kevelyn Guzman; her 21st-century approach manifests in every aspect of her work with the company," said Frederick Warburg Peters. "Kevelyn's intelligence and creativity leave no doubt that she will continue to lead our company at the forefront of New York's luxury brokerages — and I will be there in the office, counseling agents on their deals and cheering Kevelyn on every day."

Coldwell Banker Warburg, formerly Warburg Realty, is a leading residential real estate brokerage in Manhattan. In 2021, it became the first company to be fully branded under Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®, part of Coldwell Banker, one of the oldest and most established residential real estate leaders in North America. The legacy firms boast over two centuries of collective experience, offering agents and their clients a global network of resources, marketing power, and international presence. The brokerage is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

