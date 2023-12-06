PeaceHealth Awards Medline Physician Office and Post-acute Prime Vendor Agreements

Washington-based health system anticipates growth in ASC and home care with Medline

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on their longstanding relationship, PeaceHealth recently awarded Medline both its physician office and post-acute care prime vendor agreements. A nationally-recognized health system based in Vancouver, Washington, PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 care providers, a medical group practice with more than 1,200 providers and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest.

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline) (PRNewswire)

Through the agreements, Medline provides an extensive portfolio of medical surgical supplies, equipment and devices to over 400 PeaceHealth clinics – physician office, ambulatory care, community health and home and hospice care -- in Oregon and Washington, with expansion plans for Alaska. Medline resources also help enable PeaceHealth to more easily monitor key metrics, such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories for these divisions.

"From remote areas in Alaska to urban centers in Oregon, PeaceHealth cares for everyone," said Craig Cottrell, director of field sales programs at Medline. "And it's a privilege to be a strategic partner with an organization that so clearly operates within a healing mission that drives all that they are and all that they do."

PeaceHealth care sites and services continue to evolve with the needs of the community. The health system cites Medline distribution center locations, supply chain solutions and breadth of product portfolio as factors that impacted its prime vendor decisions.

"It's an exciting time to be working together – particularly as PeaceHealth looks to continue to add ambulatory surgery centers and expand homecare and community health capabilities," said David Eusted, system director of supply chain – ambulatory, for PeaceHealth.

PeaceHealth is opening an ASC in Bellingham, Washington next spring. The health system is also building a state-of-the-art ASC in Vancouver, Washington, slated to open in 2025, which will house multiple specialty clinics including dermatology, ear/nose/throat, and endoscopy.

"We're leaning into the Medline portfolio and its supply chain expertise to make us more efficient– without compromising anything in terms of patient outcomes or product quality," said Eusted. "We work proactively with Medline on desktop delivery and PAR solutions, auto-substitutions and other inventory management processes to minimize disruptions or stock outs. Our Medline team is a group of high quality people, who are caring and knowledgeable. It's all about relationships and these agreements are a win for PeaceHealth and a win for Medline."

PeaceHealth also expects its prime vendor partnerships with Medline to help with future affiliate network recruitment.

"Our relationship with PeaceHealth has grown into a real partnership over the years together," said Brooks Haggerty, division manager at Medline, "We understand each other's goals and objectives and work collaboratively not only to our mutual benefit but, more importantly, to the benefit of the communities PeaceHealth serves."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting medline.com/supply-chain.

About PeaceHealth

PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Washington, is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a medical group practice with more than 1,200 providers and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. In 1890, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace founded what has become PeaceHealth. The Sisters shared expertise and transferred wisdom from one medical center to another, always finding the best way to serve the unmet need for healthcare in their communities. Today, PeaceHealth is the legacy of the founding Sisters and continues with a spirit of respect, stewardship, collaboration and social justice in fulfilling its Mission. Visit us online at peacehealth.org .

PeaceHealth was recently ranked No. 1 on list of Portland Business Journal's list of Oregon's healthiest employers.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 12th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace . Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 35,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at medline.com.

